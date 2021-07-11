Skip to content
Sports Highlights - Saturday, July 10
Results and highlights from Saturday, July 10th across the Western Slope
News
Charity golf tournament for Grand Junction Firefighters
News
Update on “kidnapped’ child
News
Western Colorado Dragway Junior dragster program
TOP HEADLINES
News
Grand Junction Police ask residents to look for kidnapped child
Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By
Taylor Burke
Grand Junction Police look for missing child
News
Grand Junction Fire Academy 2021 Graduation
Updated: Jul. 10, 2021 at 12:11 AM MDT
|
By
Natasha Lynn
The 13 firefighter recruits graduated after spending 17-20 weeks in the academy.
Sports
Sports Highlights - Friday, July 9
Updated: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:10 PM MDT
|
By
Simon Lehrer
and
Dave Ackert
Scores and highlights from the Pioneer League and Little League playoffs on July 9, 2021.
News
Cyber security camp at CMU
Updated: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:51 PM MDT
|
By
Natasha Lynn
This week, CMU hosted a Cyber security camp for local D51 teachers to attend and pass along to their students.
News
Colorado shifting focus away from pandemic response and towards economic recovery
Updated: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:24 PM MDT
|
By
Tom Ferguson
One indicator of economic activity: how busy the Grand Junction Regional Airport has been.
News
Community meeting up with Abe Herman
Updated: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:52 PM MDT
|
By
Christopher Guevara
City council member, Abe Herman, sits down with the community to discuss topics for the city of Grand Junction.
Grand Junction 7-Day Forecast
Montrose 7-day Forecast
FEATURES
MORE NEWS
News
Harmony hosting dog adoption event
Updated: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:46 PM MDT
|
By
Christopher Guevara
Harmony Animal Matchmaker and Sanctuary will be hosting a pet adoption event.
News
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Hawkeye’
Updated: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:39 AM MDT
|
By
Erin Crooks
Meet our pet of the week, Hawkeye!
Sports
Sports Highlights - Thursday, July 8
Updated: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:05 PM MDT
|
By
Simon Lehrer
and
Dave Ackert
Scores and highlights from the Pioneer League and Little League playoffs.
News
Amber Alert issued for two children
Updated: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:39 PM MDT
|
By
Bernie Lange
Amber Alert issued for two children believed to be in Dolores area
News
Western Colorado Contractors Association donates $1,500 to Harmony Acres Equestrian Center
Updated: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:37 PM MDT
|
By
Tom Ferguson
The event took place right after the first inning of the game on Suplizio Field.
News
Mesa County leading the state in Delta coronavirus variant numbers
Updated: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:29 PM MDT
|
By
Tom Ferguson
Officials continue to encourage vaccination.
News
Water recreation safety tips
Updated: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:43 PM MDT
|
By
Natasha Lynn
Thanks to the save a lifejacket program, free lifejackets are available to borrow at most boat ramps
News
Free sports physicals for high school students
Updated: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:33 PM MDT
|
By
Natasha Lynn
Family Health West will be hosting its third annual free clinic for high school athletes to complete a physical.
News
Crews contain Lands End Road brush fire
Updated: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:44 PM MDT
|
By
Bernie Lange
Crews make fast work of 120 acre brush fire bear Lands End Road
News
Roice-Hurst Humane Society holding microchip clinic
Updated: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM MDT
|
By
Christopher Guevara
Roice-Hurst Humane Society to host microchip clinic for pets.
News
Back to school Covid-19 Vaccines
Updated: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:56 PM MDT
|
By
Christopher Guevara
Mesa County Public Health encourages parents to have their child receive the Covid-19 vaccine.
News
A way to stay fit during the summer months
Updated: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:07 AM MDT
|
By
(Saphire Cervantes)
Circuit training workouts are beneficial when you're on a time crunch.
MORE NEWS
State
CDOT starts new wrong way sign project
Updated: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:03 PM MDT
|
By
Christopher Guevara
Colorado Department of Transportation starts a new project to prevent drivers from going the wrong way on ramps.
News
Safety in triple digit temperatures
Updated: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:58 PM MDT
|
By
Christopher Guevara
Safety in heat as triple digits return to the Grand Valley
News
Shadow Lake to be drained, fish relocated
Updated: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:08 PM MDT
|
By
Tom Ferguson
Almost 1,000 fish have been transported prior to the lake's draining.
News
Construction projects underway in downtown Palisade
Updated: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:03 PM MDT
|
By
Tom Ferguson
The projects seek to develop amenities for visitors and support local businesses, according to the Town of Palisade.
News
Ronin Real Estate Professionals hosts grassroots fundraiser
Updated: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:53 PM MDT
|
By
Taylor Burke
Ronin Real Estate Professionals hosts grassroots fundraiser
News
Harmony acres helps veterans with trauma
Updated: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:47 PM MDT
|
By
Taylor Burke
Harmony acres helps veterans with trauma
News
District 51 van catches fire
Updated: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:05 AM MDT
|
By
Erin Crooks
This morning crews responded to a van on fire in Grand Junction.
News
Governor Polis signs criminal justice and law enforcement accountability bills into law
Updated: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:22 AM MDT
|
By
(Saphire Cervantes)
Governor Polis signed six bills into law to improve Colorado's criminal justice and law enforcement systems.
News
District 51 holding “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive
Updated: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:39 PM MDT
|
By
Tom Ferguson
Need among students is significant, according to the district.
News
Fatal paraglider crash in Orchard Mesa
Updated: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:31 PM MDT
|
By
Tom Ferguson
The incident happened on July 3, according to the Grand Junction Fire Department.