Sports Highlights - Saturday, July 10

Results and highlights from Saturday, July 10th across the Western Slope
Delta Little League wins the Majors regional championship

News

Local 2808 Grand Junction Firefighter Foundation
Charity golf tournament for Grand Junction Firefighters

News

Grand Junction Police Station hosting Citizens Police Academy
Update on “kidnapped’ child

News

Western Colorado Junior Dragsters
Western Colorado Dragway Junior dragster program

TOP HEADLINES

News

Grand Junction Police ask residents to look for kidnapped child

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Taylor Burke
Grand Junction Police look for missing child

News

Grand Junction Fire Academy 2021 Graduation

Updated: Jul. 10, 2021 at 12:11 AM MDT
|
By Natasha Lynn
The 13 firefighter recruits graduated after spending 17-20 weeks in the academy.

Sports

Sports Highlights - Friday, July 9

Updated: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:10 PM MDT
|
By Simon Lehrer and Dave Ackert
Scores and highlights from the Pioneer League and Little League playoffs on July 9, 2021.

News

Cyber security camp at CMU

Updated: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:51 PM MDT
|
By Natasha Lynn
This week, CMU hosted a Cyber security camp for local D51 teachers to attend and pass along to their students.

News

Colorado shifting focus away from pandemic response and towards economic recovery

Updated: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:24 PM MDT
|
By Tom Ferguson
One indicator of economic activity: how busy the Grand Junction Regional Airport has been.

News

Community meeting up with Abe Herman

Updated: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:52 PM MDT
|
By Christopher Guevara
City council member, Abe Herman, sits down with the community to discuss topics for the city of Grand Junction.
Grand Junction 7-Day Forecast
Grand Junction 7-Day Forecast
Montrose 7-day Forecast
Montrose 7-day Forecast
FEATURES

MORE NEWS

News

Harmony hosting dog adoption event

Updated: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:46 PM MDT
|
By Christopher Guevara
Harmony Animal Matchmaker and Sanctuary will be hosting a pet adoption event.

News

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Hawkeye’

Updated: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:39 AM MDT
|
By Erin Crooks
Meet our pet of the week, Hawkeye!

Sports

Sports Highlights - Thursday, July 8

Updated: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:05 PM MDT
|
By Simon Lehrer and Dave Ackert
Scores and highlights from the Pioneer League and Little League playoffs.

News

Amber Alert issued for two children

Updated: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:39 PM MDT
|
By Bernie Lange
Amber Alert issued for two children believed to be in Dolores area

News

Western Colorado Contractors Association donates $1,500 to Harmony Acres Equestrian Center

Updated: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:37 PM MDT
|
By Tom Ferguson
The event took place right after the first inning of the game on Suplizio Field.

News

Mesa County leading the state in Delta coronavirus variant numbers

Updated: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:29 PM MDT
|
By Tom Ferguson
Officials continue to encourage vaccination.

News

Water recreation safety tips

Updated: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:43 PM MDT
|
By Natasha Lynn
Thanks to the save a lifejacket program, free lifejackets are available to borrow at most boat ramps

News

Free sports physicals for high school students

Updated: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:33 PM MDT
|
By Natasha Lynn
Family Health West will be hosting its third annual free clinic for high school athletes to complete a physical.

News

Crews contain Lands End Road brush fire

Updated: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:44 PM MDT
|
By Bernie Lange
Crews make fast work of 120 acre brush fire bear Lands End Road

News

Roice-Hurst Humane Society holding microchip clinic

Updated: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM MDT
|
By Christopher Guevara
Roice-Hurst Humane Society to host microchip clinic for pets.

News

Back to school Covid-19 Vaccines

Updated: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:56 PM MDT
|
By Christopher Guevara
Mesa County Public Health encourages parents to have their child receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

News

A way to stay fit during the summer months

Updated: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:07 AM MDT
|
By (Saphire Cervantes)
Circuit training workouts are beneficial when you're on a time crunch.

MORE NEWS

State

CDOT starts new wrong way sign project

Updated: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:03 PM MDT
|
By Christopher Guevara
Colorado Department of Transportation starts a new project to prevent drivers from going the wrong way on ramps.

News

Safety in triple digit temperatures

Updated: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:58 PM MDT
|
By Christopher Guevara
Safety in heat as triple digits return to the Grand Valley

News

Shadow Lake to be drained, fish relocated

Updated: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:08 PM MDT
|
By Tom Ferguson
Almost 1,000 fish have been transported prior to the lake's draining.

News

Construction projects underway in downtown Palisade

Updated: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:03 PM MDT
|
By Tom Ferguson
The projects seek to develop amenities for visitors and support local businesses, according to the Town of Palisade.

News

Ronin Real Estate Professionals hosts grassroots fundraiser

Updated: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:53 PM MDT
|
By Taylor Burke
Ronin Real Estate Professionals hosts grassroots fundraiser

News

Harmony acres helps veterans with trauma

Updated: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:47 PM MDT
|
By Taylor Burke
Harmony acres helps veterans with trauma

News

District 51 van catches fire

Updated: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:05 AM MDT
|
By Erin Crooks
This morning crews responded to a van on fire in Grand Junction.

News

Governor Polis signs criminal justice and law enforcement accountability bills into law

Updated: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:22 AM MDT
|
By (Saphire Cervantes)
Governor Polis signed six bills into law to improve Colorado's criminal justice and law enforcement systems.

News

District 51 holding “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive

Updated: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:39 PM MDT
|
By Tom Ferguson
Need among students is significant, according to the district.

News

Fatal paraglider crash in Orchard Mesa

Updated: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:31 PM MDT
|
By Tom Ferguson
The incident happened on July 3, according to the Grand Junction Fire Department.