Contact Us
Contact Information for KKCO 11 News
KKCO 11 News
2531 Blichmann Avenue
Grand Junction, CO 81505
Station Phone: 970.243.1111
Business Fax: 970.243.1770
News Tip Line & Contest Line: 970.255.8477
Click Here to contact KKCO via email!
Individuals with disabilities who have questions about or need assistance with our Closed Captioning or our Public Inspection File may contact our station’s captioning hotline or our public file liaison.
Captioning Hotline: 970-424-5731
Public File Liaison: Krista Rhoades - 970-424-5737
POLITICAL BROADCAST ADVERTISING:
Mike Jones
Director of National Political Sales
Gray Television – Washington, DC
desk: (202) 400-0598
KKCO 11 News Contact List
To submit a community event or activity, please Click Here. To Request a Satellite Waiver, please Click Here. To contact our Management Team directly, click on the appropriate title below:
- General Manager, Stacey Stewart
- News Director, Sarah Schwabe
- Assistant News Director, Sarah Schwabe
- Online Content, Web Staff
- Programming, Krista Rhoades
- Sales Manager, Stacey Stewart
- Digital Sales Director, Kara Riddle
- Promotions Manager, Brian Wiley
- Business Manager, Krista Rhoades
- Broadcast IT Manager, Casey Wren
- Engineering, Joe McGee
- Satellite Waivers, Stacey Stewart
Closed Caption Contact Information
1) For urgent matters that need immediate attention and response:
Phone: 970.243.2211
Fax: 970.243.1770
Email: tips@nbc11news.com