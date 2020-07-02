Contact Us

Advertisement

Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:03 PM MDT
Contact Information for KKCO 11 News

KKCO 11 News

2531 Blichmann Avenue

Grand Junction, CO 81505

Station Phone: 970.243.1111

Business Fax: 970.243.1770

News Tip Line & Contest Line: 970.255.8477

Click Here to contact KKCO via email!

Individuals with disabilities who have questions about or need assistance with our Closed Captioning or our Public Inspection File may contact our station’s captioning hotline or our public file liaison.

Captioning Hotline: 970-424-5731

Public File Liaison: Krista Rhoades - 970-424-5737

POLITICAL BROADCAST ADVERTISING:

Mike Jones

Director of National Political Sales

Gray Television – Washington, DC

desk: (202) 400-0598

mike.jones@gray.tv

KKCO 11 News Contact List

To submit a community event or activity, please Click Here. To Request a Satellite Waiver, please Click Here. To contact our Management Team directly, click on the appropriate title below:

Closed Caption Contact Information

1) For urgent matters that need immediate attention and response:

Phone: 970.243.2211

Fax: 970.243.1770

Email: tips@nbc11news.com

closedcaptioning@nbc11news.com

