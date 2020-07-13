Advertisement

Parents struggle as schools, daycares eye coronavirus reopening decisions

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:59 AM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will not say whether schools should follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for reopening, saying those guidelines are meant to be flexible.

Experts and officials agree the economy cannot fully reopen until kids are back in school or daycare, but with cases surging across the country, facilities are struggling to figure out how to do it safely.

Eve Johnston, in theory, is one of the lucky ones.

Unlike some 40 million out of work Americans, the Massachusetts mother of two has a full-time job as a nurse, but with her daycare closed since March due to COVID-19, she’s had to cut back her hours and shifts.

“So my husband’s worked nights. I’ve tried to work weekends so that one of us is available,” she said. “I’ve worked nights, more nights than I have previously.”

With the rate of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts trending down, the state has started to lift some restrictions for daycare facilities.

It’s welcome news for Johnston, but also a reminder that she’s not alone. The influx of parents desperate for childcare has made it hard to find an available program.

“And that’s the thing, it’s not sustainable. We are hoping that there’ll be a world with school or daycare at some point, but in the meantime, I accepted a position where I work that I’ll work every Saturday and Sunday night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.,” Johnston said.

“This is a brand-new floor. I had the carpet ripped out. I put in a vinyl floor,” said Cheryl Lekousi of Tiny Hearts Playgroup and Childcare. She recently reopened her home daycare after receiving state approval.

Among the guidelines, she said, is limiting the number of children under her care, providing proper personal protective equipment and implementing strict hygiene.

At 61, she worries about her own family’s health and whether she can sustain a mandated smaller client base.

“My husband and I did have a serious discussion of ‘Do I need to retire?’ which would mean downsizing the house. What would it look like? Um, and I really didn’t want this to put me into retirement,” Lekousi said.

As parents of school-aged children anxiously await decisions on whether in-person classes will resume in the fall, those with younger children face an equally daunting dilemma.

According to one study, the pandemic could ultimately lead to the loss of nearly 4.5 million childcare slots.

The combined result would leave 17.5 million Americans, or 11 percent of the workforce, caring for their children themselves and thus unlikely to return to full-time work until schools and daycares fully reopen.

“We all want our economy to open. I assure everyone if people can’t get child care, they cannot go back to work.” said Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.

Congress has so far allocated $3.5 billion in childcare aid as part of the CARES act. Democrats have recently introduced a new measure that would increase funding to $50 billion.

“I don’t think it’s an easy time for anyone,” said Meredith Smith, executive director for Community Health Outreach in Jacksonville, Fla. She and her husband currently plan on sending their 6- and 7-year-old sons back to school next month.

“Our children go to a small enough school with classroom sizes that would be within less than 10 in most classes, and they have the facilities that are outdoors and open enough that they can accommodate and make accommodations,” she said.

She acknowledges that the recent surge in cases in the state could impact their thinking.

“I feel mixed about everything. I think that’s the nature of this crisis, right?” Smith said. “We’re minute to minute, hearing different things about the virus itself and whether or not schools will be open and how they will be reopening.”

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden vows to fight racial inequality with economic agenda

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and BILL BARROW
Joe Biden unveiled a plan Tuesday to ensure that the nation’s post-pandemic economic recovery is built around promoting racial equality, promising to dramatically spur investment in Black-owned small businesses and encourage home ownership while closing wealth gaps among minority communities.

National

Robot dog gets job at Ford factory

Updated: 56 minutes ago
A partnership between a Ford auto plant and Think-Tank Boston Dynamics has resulted in a new job for Fluffy the robot dog.

National

A partnership between an auto plant and robot-maker has resulted in a new job for a robot dog

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
A partnership between an auto plant and robot-maker has resulted in a new job for a robot dog.

National Politics

Source: US, Oregon in talks about pulling agents in Portland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and ANDREW SELSKY and JONATHAN LEMIRE
The mayors of Portland, Oregon, and five other major U.S. cities have appealed to Congress to make it illegal for the federal government to deploy militarized agents to cities that don’t want them.

National

Democrats, GOP far apart on virus aid; Trump wants a deal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
It's unclear whether any agreement can be reached between Congress and President Donald Trump before Friday's deadline for expiring aid.

Latest News

National

Trump administration won’t accept new DACA applications

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN
The Trump administration will begin allowing so-called “Dreamer” immigrants to renew their permits to live and work in the United States.

Coronavirus

Trump defends disproved COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press
Trump pushed unproven claims that an anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, is an effective treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

National

US officials say Russia is spreading virus disinformation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
The U.S. government has identified two suspected Russian military intelligence operatives who it believes are helping direct the spread of disinformation through websites that have published extensively on the coronavirus pandemic, American politics and international affairs.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

National Politics

Spotlight on 4 Big Tech CEOs testifying in congressional competition probe

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARCY GORDON AP Business Writer
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Tim Cook of Apple will answer for their companies’ practices before Congress for the first time as a group.