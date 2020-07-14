Associated Press Colorado Daybook for Tuesday, Jul. 14.

Tuesday, Jul. 14 11:15 AM Colorado Gov. Polis' public schedule - Colorado Governor Jared Polis holds bill signing ceremony, History Colorado Atrium, 1200 N Broadway, Denver (11:15 AM MDT), and holds virtual bill signing ceremony on YouTube (12:40 PM MDT)

Weblinks: http://www.colorado.gov, https://twitter.com/GovofCO

Contacts: Shelby Wieman, Office of Gov. Jared Polis, shelby.wieman@state.co.us, 1 303 957 6011

Tuesday, Jul. 14 1:30 PM Public transportation agencies host virtual rally calling for emergency federal funding - Coalition of public transportation agencies from across the country holds virtual rally on emergency federal funding, as the Senate debates the next coronavirus (COVID-19) relief package, via Zoom event featuring Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye, Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works Director Alice Bravo, Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority CEO Phillip Washington, Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority Acting General Manager and CEO Floun'say Caver, Southeast Pennsylvania Transportation Authority General Manager Leslie Richards, Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff, New Orleans Regional Transit Authority CEO Alex Wiggins, NJ TRANSIT Executive Director Kevin Corbett, Jacksonville Transportation Authority CEO Nathaniel Ford, Denver Regional Transportation District CEO and General Manager Paul Ballard, San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit General Manager Robert Powers, and CapitalMetro of Austin President and CEO Randy Clarke

Weblinks: http://www.mta.info, https://twitter.com/mta

Contacts: MTA Press Office, media@mta.info, 1 212 878 7440

https://youtu.be/NGXIXptWiGg * To participate in the press conference and be able to ask questions, please email Aaron Donovan at adonovan@mtahq.org to receive Zoom link and password. Please use your real name as your Zoom screen name. Unidentified individuals will not be called upon for questions

Tuesday, Jul. 14 2:00 PM Dem Colorado senatorial candidate John Hickenlooper endorsed by 'environmental leaders' - Dem Colorado senatorial candidate John Hickenlooper endorsed by several Colorado 'environmental leaders', including state Sen. Chris Hansen, dormer Colorado House Majority Leader Alice Madden, and former state Sen. Dan Grossman, via Zoom call. Endorsement announcement is followed by a discussion about the 'urgent need' for the Senate to take action on climate change

Weblinks: https://www.hickenlooper.com/, https://twitter.com/hickenlooper

Contacts: Hickenlooper for U.S. Senate , PressTeam@Hickenlooper.com

**Media planning to attend are asked to RSVP to PressTeam@Hickenlooper.com** Zoom link provided with RSVP

Tuesday, Jul. 14 3:00 PM House Democratic Caucus National Security Task Force discuss climate crisis - House Democratic Caucus National Security Task Force Co-Chair Jason Crow and fellow Democratic Reps. Kathy Castor Veronica Escobar, plus Center for Climate and Security Director John Conger, hold press conference on the climate crisis and risks to national security, as highlighted by a new report from the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis

Weblinks: http://www.dems.gov/, https://twitter.com/HouseDemocrats

Contacts: Christie Stephenson, House Democratic Caucus press, Christiana.Stephenson@mail.house.gov, 1 202 226 4519

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxhAOE8DbC8iVNhAgQw5eNg?view_as=subscriber

Wednesday, Jul. 15 12:00 PM House Natural Resources virtual forum on economic benefits of wildlife viewing, focusing on Colorado - House Committee on Natural Resources hosts virtual forum on 'The Economic Benefits of Wildlife Viewing and Increasing Access to Wildlife Viewing. Colorado: A Case Study', featuring Colorado First Gentleman (and animal welfare advocate) Marlon Reis, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Commissioner Taishya Adams, and Environmental Learning for Kids Executive Director Loretta Pineda

Weblinks: http://naturalresources.house.gov, https://twitter.com/NRDems

Contacts: Adam Sarvana, House Committee on Natural Resources, adam.sarvana@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 6065

Wednesday, Jul. 15 6:00 PM Colorado Parks and WIldlife hosts Northeast Angler meeting - Colorado Parks and WIldlife hosts Northeast Angler meeting to discuss proposed changes to statewide regulations, via webinar

Weblinks: http://cpw.state.co.us/, https://twitter.com/COParksWildlife

Contacts: Jason Clay, Colorado Parks and Wildlife , jason.clay@state.co.us, 1 303 291 7234

https://cpw-state-co.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VqqWnlKhST6VO9VOmR3ImQ

Thursday, Jul. 16 6:00 PM Colorado Governor Jared Polis provides remarks at CiviCo's Fireside Chat

Weblinks: http://www.colorado.gov, https://twitter.com/GovofCO

Contacts: Shelby Wieman, Office of Gov. Jared Polis, shelby.wieman@state.co.us, 1 303 957 6011

Thursday, Jul. 16 - Sunday, Aug. 23 CANCELED: Aspen Music Festival and School - CANCELED: Aspen Music Festival and School. Classical music festival presenting world-class music in an intimate, small-town setting * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Aspen, CO

Weblinks: http://www.aspenmusicfestival.com, https://twitter.com/AspenMusic, #AMFS2020

Contacts: Kristin Cleveland, Aspen Music Festival and School Publications and PR Coordinator, kcleveland@aspenmusic.org

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Jul. 16 Royal Gold INC: Q3 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.royalgold.com/

Contacts: Karli Anderson, Royal Gold Investor Relations, kanderson@royalgold.com, 1 303 575 6517