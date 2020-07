Silt, Colo. (KKCO) -

After fires caused a lengthy closure on westbound I-70 between Silt and New Castle, CDOT says that all lanes are back open.

I-70 WB: Road open between Exit 105 - New Castle and Exit 90 - CO 13; Rifle. All lanes open nearby fire activity. https://t.co/3kjH7XRk4F — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) July 15, 2020

CSP Eagle first reported the closures at 1:12 this afternoon.

