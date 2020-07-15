Brad Miller’s No Wait Weather

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After four straight days of triple digit heat in Grand Junction, we’ll come close to that again today. Ultimately I think we’ll fall just short, but we still should push into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. We’ll also stay dry, although we could see a stray shower or storm pop up, mainly to the south and east of Montrose. The rest of us should remain dry. We’ll also be less windy today than we were yesterday, which is good news in terms of fire danger.

We'll see more moisture work back in starting tomorrow, with some scattered showers and storms popping up in the afternoon and evening. These won't be big rainmakers for us, but every little bit helps when it's been as dry as it has been. We'll see another chance for some afternoon showers and storms on Friday. Highs will be slightly cooler, topping out in the low to mid 90s both Thursday and Friday. We'll be back to the mid to upper 90s for the weekend. We'll still keep some of the moisture around, but we should stay mainly dry in the valleys - the best chance for rain over the weekend will be in the mountains, especially over the Continental Divide. We'll stay in this pattern into the start of next week, with highs in the mid to upper 90s and scattered mountain showers and storms. Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Brad Miller

