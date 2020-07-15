Here is the latest Colorado news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MDT

ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — Firefighters say two people are dead and two other people are unaccounted for after a fire at a home in suburban Denver. The fire was reported at about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday in Arvada. The Arvada Fire Protection District says three people were taken to the hospital but two of them later died. The condition of the third person in the hospital isn't known. Multiple animals also died in the fire but fire district spokesperson Amber Jones told KUSA-TV that two dogs survived. One of them had to be taken to a veterinarian. Firefighters are investigating how the fire started.

DENVER (AP) — Democrat John Hickenlooper is reporting he raised $5.2 million last quarter in his bid for Colorado's U.S. Senate seat. Hickenlooper is a former Colorado governor running against Republican Sen. Cory Gardner. Gardner is viewed as the most vulnerable Republican senator up for reelection. Hickenlooper's campaign says the money he raised between April 1 and June 30 is a record for any Colorado Senate candidate in any quarter. It comes as Democratic Senate candidates have been shattering fundraising records across the country. Democrats would need to net three seats and win the presidency to gain control of the Senate.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Steamboat Institute’s Freedom Conference will take place outside of Steamboat Springs, Colorado for the first time in its history, the conservative think tank announced Sunday. The Steamboat Pilot & Today reported that the event will move to Beaver Creek, situated 86 miles (138 kilometers) south of Steamboat Springs and 109 miles (175 kilometers) west of Denver. The 12th annual conference is scheduled for Aug. 28 to 29. The institute's chairman Jennifer Schubert-Akin cited local restrictions related to COVID-19 as the main reason for the location change.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado town is using a generator to operate its power grid after lightning hit a transformer and caused what an official called a perfect storm of mechanical failure. The Steamboat Pilot & Today reported Oak Creek Town Administrator Chris Johnson says the community began work to replace the transformer after the lightning strike Friday. The town is attempting to acquire fuses that are a special size and difficult to obtain as a result of the small grid and substation. Other parts of the electric system also failed when workers attempted to restore the grid.