Here is the latest Colorado sports news from The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies once again look loaded at the plate but slugger Nolan Arenado insists all the homers he’s hit during summer camp aren’t a reflection of poor pitching. Arenado says the pitchers are working on their repertoires and he expects them to do their part in 2020. Manager Bud Black says bullpens will play a bigger role than ever before and he's excited about his relievers. All-Star outfielder Charlie Blackmon has overcome COVID-19 and hopes to be ready by the opener at Texas.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Right wing Troy Terry has agreed to a three-year, $4.35 million contract extension through the 2022-23 season with the Anaheim Ducks. Terry has eight goals and 20 assists in 81 career games with the Ducks. They drafted him in the fifth round in 2015. He scored 15 points in 47 games this season. Terry is a part of the Ducks’ young core, but the Denver native is best known for his shootout acumen at the international level.

NEW YORK (AP) — NHL leading scorer Leon Draisaitl of the Oilers, Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and Rangers winger Artemi Panarin are the finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award. The trophy goes to the league's most outstanding player as voted by fellow players. None of them have won the award before. Draisaitl finished first in points with 110 in 71 games before the season was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. MacKinnon helped injury-ravaged Colorado clinch a top four seed in the Western Conference. And Panarin had 95 points in his first season with New York.