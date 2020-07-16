Advertisement

Boy, 6, mauled while protecting younger sister from dog attack in Wyoming

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:48 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A 6-year-old boy from Wyoming is being praised as a hero by celebrities across social media for saving his younger sister from a dog attack.

Bridger Walker jumped into action July 9 when a German shepherd mix charged toward his 4-year-old sister while the two were visiting a friend’s house. His family says while he was shielding her, the dog leaped and latched onto the boy’s cheek.

Bridger needed surgery and received more than 90 stitches.

The 6-year-old’s aunt posted his story on Instagram. She says after the attack, Bridger told his family, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.”

The Walker family says many celebrities, including Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway and Mark Ruffalo, have reached out to praise the 6-year-old’s actions. Tens of thousands of other social media users have also done so.

They also had a conversation with Chris Evans, who portrayed Captain America in the Avengers films.

“We are so appreciative of all the kind words, love and prayers extended,” said the family in a statement. “May we each actively strive to bear one another’s burdens; stand up for and protect those that are weak, oppressed or those whom the world might forsake; mourn with those that mourn, comfort those that need comfort and love one another.”

View this post on Instagram

There are no words. We are so, so thankful.

A post shared by Nikki Walker (@nicolenoelwalker) on

To those who have reached out to help, the Walkers asked them to consider contributing to nonprofit organizations, including Mission 22, Operation Underground Railroad or The Wounded Warrior Project.

“May we follow Bridger’s example, approach the world as a child and bring greater peace to our own homes, communities, states and countries,” said the family in their statement.

After the attack, the dog’s owners told the Walker family they decided to euthanize it. It is unclear if they followed through, as Bridger said he didn’t want anything bad to happen to the dog.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This is a breakdown of the COVID-19 data from the Western Slope and surrounding counties.

National

Baseless Wayfair child-trafficking theory spreads online

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By AMANDA SEITZ and ALI SWENSON Associated Press
The baseless conspiracy theory took off after an anonymous user posed a bizarre question in an internet chatroom: What if retail giant Wayfair is using pricey storage cabinets to traffic children?

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

GJFD quickly knocks down fire near Warehouse 25

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Grand Junction Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish a small fire behind Warehouse 25Sixty-Five this afternoon.

National

CDC extends US ban on cruise ships through September

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The federal ban on cruise ships operating in U.S. territory is being extended through September.

Latest News

News

Substance abuse treatment facility prepares to open in Clifton

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Goldene Brown
A local program for substance abuse treatment that has been in the works for over a year, will open soon. Mind Springs Health will be starting their Women’s Recovery Center and Circle Program in Clifton.

National

NCAA: Test all athletes for COVID-19 within 72 hours of game

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
The nation's largest governing body for college sports on Thursday released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Tourists facing restrictions amid fears of new virus spikes

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By ARITZ PARRA, MIKE CORDER and ELAINE KURTENBACH
Bars may be off the menu and many schools look set to remain closed for months to come as the new coronavirus causes more illness and death in many countries and the U.S. South and West.

National

Black Lives Matter billboard placed next to Confederate flag

Updated: 57 minutes ago
A Black Lives Matter sign now fills a billboard next to a big Confederate flag that greets people coming into a small town outside Raleigh, thrilling some community organizers and angering the property owner.

News

Fruita DMV extends days of operation

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Fruita DMV is extending their days of operation to three days a week from two due to extended wait times.

National

Vatican issues new guide on handling sex abuse cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The Vatican issues a handbook on sex abuse accusations, urging the reporting of them to authorities.