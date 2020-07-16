GJFD quickly knocks down fire near Warehouse 25
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:05 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -
The Grand Junction Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish a small fire behind Warehouse 25Sixty-Five this afternoon.
The department responded with two ladder trucks, and the Grand Junction Police Department was on scene helping traffic.
No structures were damaged in the fire, and the cause is unknown at this time.
