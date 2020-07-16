Major retailers begin requiring customers to wear masks

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As major retailers begin mask mandates, mesa county residents are wondering what that means for them. With a relatively low number of confirmed cases, Mesa County Public Health says they have no plans on mandating face masks now.

But Major retailers including Starbucks, Walmart and Best Buy are now mandating that all customers mask up in their facilities.

“That also gives people choice, which is also the whole big problem with the thing, people want their choice, so they can make their choice at the door, I think that’s fair,” one Mesa County Resident says.

Kroger, the parent company of City Market is also requiring all customers to wear masks starting July 22.

