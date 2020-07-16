Substance abuse treatment facility prepares to open in Clifton

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A local program for substance abuse treatment that has been in the works for over a year, will open soon. Mind Springs Health will be starting their Women’s Recovery Center and Circle Program in Clifton.

The Women's Recovery Center will have 20 beds, serving all women, specifically those who are pregnant or have children. And the circle program will be co-ed, helping 8 men and 8 women recover from addictions.

“I’m in a place that I never thought I would be, you know and if it wasn’t for Women’s Recovery Center, I would have never gained the tools to make all of this happen,” one Women’s Recovery Graduate Jordan Shaw says.

The Grand Opening for the new Mind Springs Health Facility is next Thursday, July 23.

