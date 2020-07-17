Advertisement

Miss. children at center of Amber Alert found safe; suspect in custody

By Justin Dixon, WLBT
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:11 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - The children at the center of an Amber Alert on Friday were found safe.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for 3-year-old Zaikeith Horn and 1-year-old Zyairah Hampton of Greenville, Mississippi.

MBI now says the two children have been found safe.

The man accused of taking them, Nikolas Hampton, is in custody.

