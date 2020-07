Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

MESA COUNTY: 175 positive cases* (0 deaths), 136 recovered, 7 hospitalized

*One case reassigned because it was a resident of a different county

MONTROSE COUNTY: 229 positive cases, 1 inconclusive (12 deaths), 189 recovered

DELTA COUNTY: 85 confirmed case (1 death), 78 have recovered

GARFIELD COUNTY: 493 confirmed cases (4 deaths)

GUNNISON COUNTY: 197 confirmed cases (6 deaths)

PITKIN COUNTY: 148 confirmed cases (2 deaths)

EAGLE COUNTY: 824 confirmed cases (8 deaths)

SUMMIT COUNTY: 304 confirmed cases (3 deaths)

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY: 64 confirmed case

OURAY COUNTY: 12 confirmed cases (1 death)

MOFFAT COUNTY: 17 confirmed cases

MONTEZUMA COUNTY: 89 confirmed cases (3 deaths)

RIO BLANCO: 6 confirmed case

ROUTT COUNTY: 85 confirmed cases (6 death)

