Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

COLORADO BREAKDOWN:

Confirmed cases: 39,344 (38,726 yesterday)

Patients being hospitalized: 5,994 (5,966 yesterday)

Number of counties: 61

Number of people tested: 427,699 (421,313 yesterday)

Number of deaths among cases: 1,751 (1,745 yesterday)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 1,615 (1,615 yesterday)

CASES BY COUNTY:

Adams: 5,024

Alamosa: 207

Arapahoe: 5,934

Archuleta: 18

Baca: 14

Bent: 5

Boulder: 1,619

Broomfield: 358

Chaffee: 128

Cheyenne: 7

Clear Creek: 23

Conejos: 20

Costilla: 22

Crowley: 71

Custer: 8

Delta: 86

Denver: 8,254

Dolores: 1

Douglas: 1,293

Eagle: 824

El Paso: 3,407

Elbert: 67

Fremont: 71

Garfield: 493

Gilpin: 12

Grand: 34

Gunnison: 197

Hinsdale: 3

Huerfano: 5

Jackson: 8

Jefferson: 3,221

Kit Carson: 36

La Plata: 154

Lake: 59

Larimer: 1,041

Las Animas: 11

Lincoln: 6

Logan: 642

Mesa: 175

Mineral: 17

Moffat: 17

Montezuma: 89

Montrose: 229

Morgan: 665

Otero: 23

Ouray: 12

Park: 33

Phillips: 16

Pitkin: 148

Prowers: 44

Pueblo: 479

Rio Blanco: 6

Rio Grande: 82

Routt: 85

Saguache: 104

San Juan: 2

San Miguel: 64

Sedgwick: 4

Summit: 304

Teller: 68

Washington: 46

Weld: 3,176

Yuma: 55

International: 18

DEATHS BY COUNTY:

- Adams: 161

- Alamosa: 7

- Arapahoe: 351

- Boulder: 74

- Broomfield: 30

- Chaffee: 19

- Clear Creek: 1

- Crowley: 1

- Delta: 1

- Denver: 398

- Douglas: 54

- Eagle: 9

- El Paso: 118

- Elbert: 2

- Garfield: 4

- Grand: 1

- Gunnison: 6

- Huerfano: 1

- Jefferson: 218

- Kit Carson: 3

- La Plata: 2

- Larimer: 31

- Logan: 5

- La Plata: 1

- Montezuma: 3

- Montrose: 12

- Morgan: 46

- Otero: 1

- Ouray: 1

- Park: 1

- Pitkin: 2

- Pueblo: 32

- Rio Grande: 2

- Routt: 6

- Saguache: 2

- Summit: 4

- Teller: 2

- Weld: 139

Symptoms of COVID-19

- Cough

- Fever

- Shortness of breath

- New loss of taste or smell

- Muscle pain

- Sore throat

- Headache

- Repeated shaking with chills

