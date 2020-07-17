Advertisement

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Credit: KJCT/KKCO(KKCO/ KJCT)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:27 PM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

COLORADO BREAKDOWN:

Confirmed cases: 39,344 (38,726 yesterday)

Patients being hospitalized: 5,994 (5,966 yesterday)

Number of counties: 61

Number of people tested: 427,699 (421,313 yesterday)

Number of deaths among cases: 1,751 (1,745 yesterday)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 1,615 (1,615 yesterday)

CASES BY COUNTY:

Adams: 5,024

Alamosa: 207

Arapahoe: 5,934

Archuleta: 18

Baca: 14

Bent: 5

Boulder: 1,619

Broomfield: 358

Chaffee: 128

Cheyenne: 7

Clear Creek: 23

Conejos: 20

Costilla: 22

Crowley: 71

Custer: 8

Delta: 86

Denver: 8,254

Dolores: 1

Douglas: 1,293

Eagle: 824

El Paso: 3,407

Elbert: 67

Fremont: 71

Garfield: 493

Gilpin: 12

Grand: 34

Gunnison: 197

Hinsdale: 3

Huerfano: 5

Jackson: 8

Jefferson: 3,221

Kit Carson: 36

La Plata: 154

Lake: 59

Larimer: 1,041

Las Animas: 11

Lincoln: 6

Logan: 642

Mesa: 175

Mineral: 17

Moffat: 17

Montezuma: 89

Montrose: 229

Morgan: 665

Otero: 23

Ouray: 12

Park: 33

Phillips: 16

Pitkin: 148

Prowers: 44

Pueblo: 479

Rio Blanco: 6

Rio Grande: 82

Routt: 85

Saguache: 104

San Juan: 2

San Miguel: 64

Sedgwick: 4

Summit: 304

Teller: 68

Washington: 46

Weld: 3,176

Yuma: 55

International: 18

DEATHS BY COUNTY:

- Adams: 161

- Alamosa: 7

- Arapahoe: 351

- Boulder: 74

- Broomfield: 30

- Chaffee: 19

- Clear Creek: 1

- Crowley: 1

- Delta: 1

- Denver: 398

- Douglas: 54

- Eagle: 9

- El Paso: 118

- Elbert: 2

- Garfield: 4

- Grand: 1

- Gunnison: 6

- Huerfano: 1

- Jefferson: 218

- Kit Carson: 3

- La Plata: 2

- Larimer: 31

- Logan: 5

- La Plata: 1

- Montezuma: 3

- Montrose: 12

- Morgan: 46

- Otero: 1

- Ouray: 1

- Park: 1

- Pitkin: 2

- Pueblo: 32

- Rio Grande: 2

- Routt: 6

- Saguache: 2

- Summit: 4

- Teller: 2

- Weld: 139

Symptoms of COVID-19

- Cough

- Fever

- Shortness of breath

- New loss of taste or smell

- Muscle pain

- Sore throat

- Headache

- Repeated shaking with chills

We will update this article daily.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mesa County Sheriff won’t enforce mask mandate

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Paulina Aguilar
MCSD says they could issue a citation if you refuse to wear a mask after being told to do so. Their focus is the aftermath if a situation were to escalate.

News

Federal CARES Act awards nearly $900,000 to support domestic violence survivors

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Federal CARES Act awarded nearly $900,000 to support domestic violence survivors… and some of the money is headed to the Grand Valley.

News

Western Region One Source updates their building for veteran safety

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Things like sound masking wall mounts and handicap accessible door buttons were added for those with disabilities and to better protect the privacy of their veterans.

News

D-51 pushes start date back to August 17

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Mesa County Valley School District 51 says they will be starting the school year on August 17.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

Latest News

News

Delta County Sheriff’s Office, others, not giving citations to those not wearing masks

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Several sheriff offices in Colorado have announced that they will not actively enforce the mask mandate ordered by Governor Jared Polis (D).

News

Governor Polis announces statewide mask mandate

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey and Paulina Aguilar
Governor Polis (D-Colorado) announced a statewide mask-wearing mandate in his Thursday afternoon press conference, citing an uptick of cases in the state and in the country.

News

City of Grand Junction gives response to Governor’s orders

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The City of Grand Junction says that the mask mandate instituted by Governor Polis (D) is enforceable by law and that they are prepared to implement it.

News

Fires continue to rage in Western Colorado

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Wildfires are continuing to burn in the Meeker area as conditions remain ripe for fire growth.

News

CMU collaborates with University of Tennessee on dinosaur study

Updated: 15 hours ago
The study released on Thursday looked at how the rotting carcasses of dinosaurs attracted prehistoric bugs.