Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -
COLORADO BREAKDOWN:
Confirmed cases: 39,344 (38,726 yesterday)
Patients being hospitalized: 5,994 (5,966 yesterday)
Number of counties: 61
Number of people tested: 427,699 (421,313 yesterday)
Number of deaths among cases: 1,751 (1,745 yesterday)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 1,615 (1,615 yesterday)
CASES BY COUNTY:
Adams: 5,024
Alamosa: 207
Arapahoe: 5,934
Archuleta: 18
Baca: 14
Bent: 5
Boulder: 1,619
Broomfield: 358
Chaffee: 128
Cheyenne: 7
Clear Creek: 23
Conejos: 20
Costilla: 22
Crowley: 71
Custer: 8
Delta: 86
Denver: 8,254
Dolores: 1
Douglas: 1,293
Eagle: 824
El Paso: 3,407
Elbert: 67
Fremont: 71
Garfield: 493
Gilpin: 12
Grand: 34
Gunnison: 197
Hinsdale: 3
Huerfano: 5
Jackson: 8
Jefferson: 3,221
Kit Carson: 36
La Plata: 154
Lake: 59
Larimer: 1,041
Las Animas: 11
Lincoln: 6
Logan: 642
Mesa: 175
Mineral: 17
Moffat: 17
Montezuma: 89
Montrose: 229
Morgan: 665
Otero: 23
Ouray: 12
Park: 33
Phillips: 16
Pitkin: 148
Prowers: 44
Pueblo: 479
Rio Blanco: 6
Rio Grande: 82
Routt: 85
Saguache: 104
San Juan: 2
San Miguel: 64
Sedgwick: 4
Summit: 304
Teller: 68
Washington: 46
Weld: 3,176
Yuma: 55
International: 18
DEATHS BY COUNTY:
- Adams: 161
- Alamosa: 7
- Arapahoe: 351
- Boulder: 74
- Broomfield: 30
- Chaffee: 19
- Clear Creek: 1
- Crowley: 1
- Delta: 1
- Denver: 398
- Douglas: 54
- Eagle: 9
- El Paso: 118
- Elbert: 2
- Garfield: 4
- Grand: 1
- Gunnison: 6
- Huerfano: 1
- Jefferson: 218
- Kit Carson: 3
- La Plata: 2
- Larimer: 31
- Logan: 5
- La Plata: 1
- Montezuma: 3
- Montrose: 12
- Morgan: 46
- Otero: 1
- Ouray: 1
- Park: 1
- Pitkin: 2
- Pueblo: 32
- Rio Grande: 2
- Routt: 6
- Saguache: 2
- Summit: 4
- Teller: 2
- Weld: 139
Symptoms of COVID-19
- Cough
- Fever
- Shortness of breath
- New loss of taste or smell
- Muscle pain
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Repeated shaking with chills
We will update this article daily.
