City of Grand Junction gives response to Governor’s orders

Governor Polis issued a statewide mask mandate on Thursday, which is in place until at least August 17.
By Calvin Corey
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:41 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

The City of Grand Junction says that the mask mandate instituted by Governor Polis (D) is enforceable by law and that they are prepared to implement it.

Governor Polis announced the mandate at his Thursday afternoon press conference, which requires those 10 years and older to wear a mask when in a public indoor setting.

The city says they will continue to work closely with Mesa County Public Health, and that their desire is that the public will voluntarily comply with the order.

“Calls for service must be prioritized by our officers and dispatchers, and calls regarding refusal to comply with this executive order will be no different,” says Grand Junction Police Chief Doug Shoemaker. “If officers are called to handle a dispute over mask compliance, that is time taken from other calls for service received from members of our community who need our help. We receive an incredible amount of support from this community, and we would humbly ask that folks treat one another with civility and respect and do the right thing by complying with the law.”

Click to view the city's full statement on the Governor's order.

