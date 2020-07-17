D-51 pushes start date back to August 17

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Mesa County Valley School District 51 says they will be starting the school year on August 17. The school district was originally planning for schools to start back up on August 10.

This later start will also allow us time to ensure we have all required safety supplies and equipment. Many of these items were ordered last spring, but due to high demand, we have not received all of the materials that would allow us to enact Phase 1 of our Safe School Reopening Plan. If all parts of the Safe School Reopening Plan cannot be successfully implemented, we may have to further adjust the start date for school. We are anxious to have our students back in school and sincerely hope to stay with the August 17 start date.

The details around reopening are not yet finalized, but the school board will be meeting on July 28 to discuss and set a plan.

The meeting will be open to the public and will be held at Orchard Mesa Middle School. It will start at 6:00 p.m. You must wear a mask in order to attend says D51.

The start for Kindergarten will be on August 19, and preschool on the 24th.

