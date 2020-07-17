List of county sheriff’s offices that say they will not enforce mask mandate from Polis

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Several sheriff offices in Colorado have announced that they will not actively enforce the mask mandate ordered by Governor Jared Polis (D).

As of Friday morning, the list includes El Paso, Elbert, Teller, and Weld County Sheriff Offices.

We will continue to update this list if necessary.

