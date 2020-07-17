Advertisement

Police detain suspect in killing of dismembered tech CEO

The person in custody had worked as Fahim Saleh's personal assistant
Police are looking into Fahim Saleh's business practices after he was found murdered. They believe the crime may have stemmed from a work dispute.
Police are looking into Fahim Saleh's business practices after he was found murdered. They believe the crime may have stemmed from a work dispute.
By MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:28 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A person was taken into police custody Friday in the killing of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur found dismembered inside his luxury Manhattan condo, two law enforcement officials said.

The person in custody had worked as Fahim Saleh's personal assistant, the officials told The Associated Press. The officials weren't authorized to discuss the case and spoke on the condition of anonymity. One of them identified the suspect as 21-year-old Tyrese Haspil.

Information on a lawyer for Haspil and potential charges against him was not immediately available.

Saleh was found at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday inside his luxury seventh floor apartment on the Lower East Side.

A relative called police after going to check on Saleh and making the gruesome discovery. Responding officers discovered a clothed torso, bags containing a head and arms and an electric saw in the living room, police said.

Investigators recovered security video showing Saleh exiting an elevator that leads directly into the full-floor, two-bedroom apartment earlier Tuesday afternoon, closely followed by a masked person dressed entirely in black according to another law enforcement official who was briefed on the case.

The video also shows a struggle between the two that ensued at the entrance to the apartment, said the official, who wasn't authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Police believe that the relative may have interrupted the intruder before that person fled out a back exit.

The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide after an autopsy found the cause of death was multiple stab wounds to the body.

Saleh was the chief executive officer of a ride-hailing motorcycle startup called Gokada that began operating in Nigeria in 2018.

Saleh’s LinkedIn biography described him as a self-taught businessman who founded Gokada, building on his experience of first “seeing an opportunity in his parent’s native country of Bangladesh” and starting that country’s largest ride-sharing company. It said he also invested in a similar venture in Colombia.

“The headlines talk about a crime we still cannot fathom,” Saleh’s family said in a statement after his death. “Fahim is more than what you are reading. He is so much more. His brilliant and innovative mind took everyone who was a part of his world on a journey and he made sure never to leave anyone behind.”

Investigators had been exploring whether the killing could have been related to Saleh’s business dealings.

Apartments in the 10-story building where Saleh's remains were found sell for more than $2 million. The building was completed in 2017 as part of a wave of gentrification in the neighborhood.

___

Associated Press writer Tom Hays contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Virginia Medical Board suspends license of doctor accused of misreading mammograms

Updated: seconds ago
|

National

Shark snatches 10-year-old boy on boat in Australia

Updated: moments ago
The boy was on a fishing boat with his father and two friends when the shark bit the boy, pulling him into the water.

National Politics

Justice Ginsburg says cancer has returned, won’t retire

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she’s being treated for cancer recurrence, but she plans to stay on the Supreme Court.

National

Oregon officials decry arrests by federal agents in Portland

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS
Federal agents in green camouflage uniforms have been taking into custody people in the streets of Portland, not close to federal property that they were sent to protect, in what the ACLU of Oregon on Friday said “should concern everyone in the United States.”

News

KKCO- Alcohol to Go Extended

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO's newscasts

Latest News

News

Mesa County reports first COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Mesa County Public Health just confirmed the first covid-19 outbreak at Grandview Care Lodge.

National

Queen makes Capt. Tom a knight at 100, no kneeling required

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Moore steadied himself against his now-famous walker and wheeled himself close enough to stand in front of Elizabeth but skipped the normal practice of taking a knee before the monarch.

News

List of county sheriff’s offices that say they will not enforce mask mandate from Polis

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Several sheriff offices in Colorado have announced that they will not actively enforce the mask mandate ordered by Governor Jared Polis (D).

National

Witness describes shark snatching boy from boat in Australia

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
A witness saw a shark leap out of the water and attack at 10-year-old boy off the coast of Tasmania.

News

KKCO- Mesa County Outbreak

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO's newscasts

National

Miss. children at center of Amber Alert found safe; suspect in custody

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Justin Dixon, WLBT
MBI now says the two children have been found safe.