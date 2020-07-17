Advertisement

United Airlines, pilots reach deal to reduce or eliminate layoffs

‘One pilot on involuntary furlough is too many’
United reaches a deal with pilots to reduce or eliminate layoffs.
United reaches a deal with pilots to reduce or eliminate layoffs.(Source: United Airlines, CNN)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:12 PM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEMONT, Ill. (Gray News) - United Airlines and the Air Line Pilots Association have reached an agreement that could avoid or limit involuntary job cuts for the group, a statement from the union said.

The ALPA represents some 13,000 pilots at United.

The agreement includes early retirement packages for pilots nearing the mandatory retirement age of 60, voluntary furlough offers that will maintain benefits and other arrangements that would let pilots fly reduced hours.

“One pilot on involuntary furlough is too many, one day out is too long,” said Capt. Todd Insler, chairman of the United ALPA. “The CARES Act can only take us so far. We need Congress and the President to swiftly enact an extension of the CARES Act in order to protect our pilots and the entire aviation industry.”

Federal bailout money under the CARES Act ends Sept. 30.

Last week, United told 36,000 employees that they could lose their jobs in October. Of that number, 2,250 were pilots.

The airline said it was happy to strike a deal with the aviators.

"Although we face the reality of having to be a smaller airline due to the historic drop in travel demand, we have worked closely with all of our union partners to identify solutions to help reduce the number of involuntary furloughs," United said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Federal court restores DACA after Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 1 hours ago
A federal court in Maryland has ruled that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program must be restored fully, meaning it must open up to new applicants for the first time in three years.

National

John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CALVIN WOODWARD and DESIREE SEALS
John Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, has died. He was 80.

National

Taco Bell revamping menu, removing popular items

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Amanda Alvarado
Taco Bell is officially removing some of its items to “ensure an easy and fast ordering experience.”

Coronavirus

Millions of kids told full return to school in fall unlikely

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO and DAVID CRARY
Teams of military medics were deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by coronavirus patients, as Miami area authorities began stepping up enforcement Friday of a mask requirement — echoing efforts in many parts of the world to contain surging infections.

National Politics

Georgia congressman John Lewis being presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Georgia congressman John Lewis being presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House by President Barack Obama in 2011.

Latest News

National Politics

Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis has died

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis has died.

News

Mesa County Sheriff won’t enforce mask mandate

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Paulina Aguilar
MCSD says they could issue a citation if you refuse to wear a mask after being told to do so. Their focus is the aftermath if a situation were to escalate.

News

Federal CARES Act awards nearly $900,000 to support domestic violence survivors

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Federal CARES Act awarded nearly $900,000 to support domestic violence survivors… and some of the money is headed to the Grand Valley.

News

Western Region One Source updates their building for veteran safety

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Things like sound masking wall mounts and handicap accessible door buttons were added for those with disabilities and to better protect the privacy of their veterans.

Coronavirus

MLB’s testing sweep brings some success but optics are issue

Updated: 9 hours ago
Major League Baseball's COVID-19 testing sweep appears to be having some success even as large swaths of the United States continue to struggle with containing the fast-spreading virus.

News

D-51 pushes start date back to August 17

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Mesa County Valley School District 51 says they will be starting the school year on August 17.