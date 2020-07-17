Advertisement

Watch a New Jersey transit officer revive a baby born at a train station

By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:36 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (Gray News) - A New Jersey Transit Police officer took live-saving actions Tuesday to revive a baby born at a train station, and it was captured on bodycam video.

Authorities say officers at Newark Penn Station responded to a women’s restroom and found a woman cradling her newborn girl.

The baby wasn’t breathing and was gray in color. Officer Bryan Richards started performing chest compressions, but the baby remained unresponsive.

Richards realized the baby needed medical care as soon as possible, so he had another officer drive him and the child to the hospital while he continued performing chest compressions.

The baby began breathing and crying shortly before the officers arrived at the hospital.

Authorities say the child is now doing well.

NJ Transit Police perform life-saving CPR to revive an unresponsive newborn. Newark, N.J. – New Jersey Transit Police...

Posted by NJ Transit Police on Friday, July 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Virginia Medical Board suspends license of doctor accused of misreading mammograms

Updated: moments ago
|

National

Shark snatches 10-year-old boy on boat in Australia

Updated: 5 minutes ago
The boy was on a fishing boat with his father and two friends when the shark bit the boy, pulling him into the water.

National Politics

Justice Ginsburg says cancer has returned, won’t retire

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she’s being treated for cancer recurrence, but she plans to stay on the Supreme Court.

National

Oregon officials decry arrests by federal agents in Portland

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS
Federal agents in green camouflage uniforms have been taking into custody people in the streets of Portland, not close to federal property that they were sent to protect, in what the ACLU of Oregon on Friday said “should concern everyone in the United States.”

News

KKCO- Alcohol to Go Extended

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO's newscasts

Latest News

News

Mesa County reports first COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Mesa County Public Health just confirmed the first covid-19 outbreak at Grandview Care Lodge.

National

Queen makes Capt. Tom a knight at 100, no kneeling required

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Moore steadied himself against his now-famous walker and wheeled himself close enough to stand in front of Elizabeth but skipped the normal practice of taking a knee before the monarch.

News

List of county sheriff’s offices that say they will not enforce mask mandate from Polis

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Several sheriff offices in Colorado have announced that they will not actively enforce the mask mandate ordered by Governor Jared Polis (D).

National

Witness describes shark snatching boy from boat in Australia

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
A witness saw a shark leap out of the water and attack at 10-year-old boy off the coast of Tasmania.

News

KKCO- Mesa County Outbreak

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO's newscasts

National

Miss. children at center of Amber Alert found safe; suspect in custody

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Justin Dixon, WLBT
MBI now says the two children have been found safe.