Grand Junction’s first Blue Lives Matter March

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Blue Lives Matter is a national movement that goes back to 2014 to show support for the men and women in blue.

The community gathered just outside the Convention Center to march to the Grand Junction Police Station. Organizers say this is a response to the Black Lives Matter Movement, that looks to end police brutality against the black community.

But these marchers just like others, also want a peaceful protest “We are here to back our law enforcement and let them know that we appreciate the job that they’re doing which is severely underrated in the risk and reward factor,” says Steve Moore.

Tension rose in the parking lot with a gentleman who disagreed with the march but a security team was present to de-escalate the situation.

“If you support law enforcement, you support the use of force against otherwise peaceful people. That’s why I support rights enforcement and crime prevention,” says Zenn Pennshaoloin.

COVID is still around us. The new Executive Order signed by Governor Jared Polis, does not state you must wear a mask out doors but suggests you wear one in large crowds.

“We’re all social distancing, we’re in the fresh air, we’re a free country. I’m not too worried about COVID. If I get it, I’ll deal with the consequences,” says Moore.