Officer Involved Shooting in Fruita

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

After 11:00 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, officers with the Fruita Police Department and deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1100 block of E Carolina Avenue. The reporting party stated an adult male, whom she identified as her boyfriend, had threatened her with a handgun. The adult subject failed to comply with orders and ultimately was shot by law enforcement. Officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived, but the adult subject was pronounced deceased on scene. No officers were hurt.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for releasing the identity of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death.

The 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team will be investigating the situation.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, as well as anyone who has security cameras that may have captured all or part of these events, is encouraged to contact the Grand Junction Police Department at (970) 549-5200.

