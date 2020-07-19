Bustang Outrider will head to Telluride

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Bustang outrider, a branch of Colorado Dept. of Transportation, launched in 2018 giving regional transportation to rural residents for daily travel. They currently have four routes and plan on adding four more in 2021.

One of the routes being from Grand Junction to Telluride. There will be one bus per day, taking just under three hours for one way for a price of $20.00. The bus holds 38 seats but with COVID-19, the bus will seat 16 to allow for social distancing. For now, everything seems to be on track for January 2, 2021. But with COVID, things could change.

“One of the big keys was that this is going to be an addition to our Durango to Grand Junction daily service. We don’t know what the situation is going to be in six months. A lot of the procedures that are in place because of the pandemic like face masks, sanitary wipes and everything else, we want to make sure that we’re being as safe as possible for people who plan on using the bus,” says Bob Wilson of CDOT.

CDOT will be holding a zoom meeting for the public on Wedesnday, July 22 at 6:30 pm where they will introduce their new bus plans. Visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sanmiguelcounty