Porch Pirate strikes again

Perpetrator steals packages from front porch
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:36 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Mail theft is usually an issue around the holidays, but this weekend a woman says her packages were stolen from her front porch. She says it’s not the packages she’s worried about, it’s her daughters passport may be in there.

Thieves struck the home of Yesenia Arballo off of D & 29 1/2 Rd. around 7:00 am on Sunday.

“We were upstairs and I heard the deter tone go off. I checked the camera and saw the video of the guy coming up. He knew what he was doing, picked them up and he left. I told my husband, i think someone just stole the packages off the camera. I was pretty mad and that’s when I posted it on Facebook,” says Yesenia.

The perpetrator was covered head to toe with gloves, a hat and a face mask. It only took him less than 20 seconds to ride away on his blue bike. Yesenia is 99% sure her daughters’ passport was one of those packages. She says after looking at her phone, she reacted quickly.

“I got in my truck and I kind of followed the way that he went but he was nowhere to be seen within two, three minutes.”

The authorities were called and took a report. But her biggest worry, is her daughter’s private information getting out.

“They’re already doing what they can. It’s scary, because people use identifications to kidnap kids. Why would you want to keep someone’s passport unless you’re doing something else.”

Yesenia and her family just moved from Dallas, Texas in December. She says she hasn’t had any problems in her neighborhood but is taking the next step in protecting her family.

Yesenia asks that whoever has the passport, to return it to her home. If not, to return it to her place of business at

CBD American Shaman GJ on 2695 Patterson Rd. Unite 6A.

