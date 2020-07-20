Advertisement

Congress aims to protect future of American libraries

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - From card to digital catalogues; paperbacks to e-books; American libraries are turning the page to keep up with the times.

“We have really had to do some pivoting because of COVID,” said Roberta Phillips, CEO of Prince George County Memorial Library System in Maryland.

As part of the system’s phased reopening plan, Prince George’s County Libraries are working to gradually resume in-person services. On July 21st, many branches will be open for curbside pickup and drop-off. Books and other materials will be wiped down and quarantined for 72 hours before returning to the shelves.

PGCMLS is now fine-free. Many resources are also available online; such as virtual discussions, storytelling, and youth summer programs.

Phillips says Prince George County has not yet had to furlough or lay-off any employees, however she says she is uncertain about the future.

“We just don’t know yet,” said Phillips. “We are hopeful that it won’t have any major impacts.”

Back in March, Congress allocated $50 million in emergency library funding as part of the Cares Act. Now, members of the American Library Association are calling for even more federal assistance. 

American Library Association President Julius C. Jefferson Jr. says another round of relief is overdue as libraries across the country face furloughs and layoffs.

He supports the Library Stabilization Fund Act. The proposed legislation would provide $2-billion dollars to accelerate recovery form the pandemic. $1.7 billion would be distributed to local libraries through state library agencies based on state population, with a minimum of $10 million to each state.

The legislation would also allocate $45 million in formula grants to Tribal libraries. The rest would be made available for grants to be administrated by the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences.

It’s a bi partisan bill, although the majority of co-sponsors are democrat, as many members of Congress aim to limit federal spending. 

When asked if library lending should be left to the states and local governments, Jefferson said he knows counties and cities are struggling with funding.

“We’re not just talking about books,” said Jefferson. “Filing for unemployment; searching for a job. We are talking about telehealth; about veterans applying for their benefits. This can be the difference in libraries actually serving these communities and providing these essential services that we need now more than ever.”

 While the outlook of bill is unclear at the moment. Jefferson hopes the legislation will pass by the end of the fiscal year.

The ALA is also hoping for funding from Congress in the next phase of coronavirus relief legislation. Lawmakers hope to pass another stimulus bill before the August recess.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Man found dead may be linked to shooting at NJ federal judge’s house

Updated: moments ago
|
By Maryclaire Dale
Investigators are examining a possible connection between the shooting and the body of a man found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Sullivan County, New York, a law enforcement official said.

National

NJ gov. calls shooting of judge's family 'horrific crime'

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy talks about the shooting at a federal judge's home that took the life of her 20-year-old son.

News

Rifle WWII Veteran Honored as Colorado Centenarian

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Erin Crooks

National

Bahamas bans US travelers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis has announced new travel bans which will prevent people in the U.S. from traveling to the Caribbean country.

National

Workers protest racial inequality on day of national strike

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” the protest was organized by labor unions and social and racial justice organizations, which planned a range of actions in more than two dozen U.S. cities.

Latest News

News

Motorcyclist dies following accident off 30th Road and Orchard

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Colorado State Patrol is looking for witnesses and anyone with information or videos of a motorcycle accident that left one person dead.

Coronavirus

UK coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARIA CHENG
In research published Monday in the journal Lancet, scientists said that they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55 that lasted at least two months after they were immunized.

Coronavirus

Trump faces divisions with Senate GOP on virus aid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lisa Mascaro
President Donald Trump insisted “good things” were underway on the next COVID-19 aid package Monday as he met with Republican congressional leaders, but new divisions between the Senate GOP and the White House posed fresh challenges as the crisis worsened and emergency relief was expiring.

National

Engine maker Briggs & Stratton files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Briggs & Stratton Corp., billed as the world’s largest manufacturer of small gas engines, has filed for bankruptcy protection citing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

Georgia Democrats release finalists to replace Rep. John Lewis on ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
Georgia Democrats announced on Monday a list of five finalists who are under consideration to replace Rep. John Lewis on the November ballot.

National

Florida Amber Alert canceled, 9-year-old boy safe

Updated: 2 hours ago
An Amber alert issued from Pasco County, Fla., Monday morning has been resolved.