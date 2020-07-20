Advertisement

Full containment expected in coming days for Meeker area wildfires

The Fawn Creek Fire is burning 3,231 acres and is 90% contained.
The Fawn Creek Fire is burning 3,231 acres and is 90% contained.(Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:18 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

After burning for a week near Piceance Creek, the Fawn Creek, Stewart, and Wolf Fires are near full containment.

The Fawn Creek Fire was burning 3,231 acres as of Sunday morning and is 90% contained. The Stewart Fire only got to 212 acres before it was fully contained. Lastly, the Wolf Fire is 274 acres and is 73% contained.

All three wildfires were caused by lightning.

Posted by Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

“Trench Fever” identified among homeless in Denver area

Updated: 1 hour ago
Public health officials in Colorado are investigating at least three cases of a rare condition called trench fever identified among homeless people in the Denver area.

News

Two of three victims identified from fatal July 6 accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
46-year-old Isaac Marshall and 52-year-old Keith Wilson were identified as the two occupants of a Ford Pickup that died in a crash on Hwy 6 in Silt on July 7.

Latest News

News

Rifle WWII Veteran Honored as Colorado Centenarian

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Erin Crooks

News

Motorcyclist dies following accident off 30 Road and Orchard

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Colorado State Patrol is looking for witnesses and anyone with information or videos of a motorcycle accident that left one person dead.

News

Porch Pirate strikes again

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Paulina Aguilar
A local woman is trying to protect her daughters private information after her passport was stolen by a porch pirate

News

Bustang Outrider will head to Telluride

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Paulina Aguilar
A new bus route will take passengers on a daily trip from Grand Junction to Telluride.

News

Mesa County hosts 4-H & FFA Auction

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:43 PM MDT
Juniors attend the 2020 Livestock Auction

News

Grand Junction’s first Blue Lives Matter March

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:34 PM MDT
|
By Paulina Aguilar
The Grand Valley gather in Grand Junction to march for Blue Lives Matter, supporting law enforcement