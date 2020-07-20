Advertisement

Kansas dog makes 50-mile trek to her old home in Missouri

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWSON, Mo. (AP) — A dog named Cleo who disappeared from her home in Kansas earlier this month turned up a few days later at her old home in Missouri, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) away.

Colton Michael told television station KMBC that the 4-year-old Labrador retriever-border collie mix showed up on the front porch of his family's home in Lawson, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City.

At first, she wouldn't let anyone get near her, said Michael, who has lived in the home for nearly two years.

“She finds her way home, and there’s some strangers living in it. That would be scary for anybody,” he said.

Eventually, he was able to gain Cleo's trust and to get her checked for a microchip, which showed that she belonged to the former owners of his house.

Cleo’s owners, who had moved to Olathe, Kansas, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Lawson, couldn’t believe it when Michael called and said the dog had turned up at their old home. They had posted on Facebook a week earlier about the missing dog. Neither family knows how Cleo made the trip, which would have required her to cross at least one river.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump tweets photo of himself wearing mask, calls it ‘patriotic’

Updated: seconds ago
President Donald Trump appears to be showing more public support for wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic after not wearing one on camera for months.

National

West wants $1M for new moms, slams Tubman at campaign rally

Updated: moments ago
|
By MEG KINNARD
Self-declared presidential candidate Kanye West delivered a winding and unconventional campaign introduction speech in which he proposed a $1 million payout to each new mother and decried Harriet Tubman for her work on the Underground Railroad.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

National

Renaming Alabama bridge for John Lewis opposed in Selma

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By JAY REEVES
Growing calls nationally to honor the late Rep. John Lewis by putting his name on the Alabama bridge where he and other voting rights demonstrators were beaten 55 years ago are being met with resistance in Selma, the majority Black city where “Bloody Sunday” occurred.

Latest News

News

“Trench Fever” identified among homeless in Denver area

Updated: 1 hour ago
Public health officials in Colorado are investigating at least three cases of a rare condition called trench fever identified among homeless people in the Denver area.

National Politics

Bolton: Trump lacks strategic vision, historical knowledge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER
Former national security adviser John Bolton believes President Donald Trump committed several impeachable offenses and should have been removed from office.

Coronavirus

Wrangling over virus relief persists despite high stakes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LISA MARIE PANE, KELLI KENNEDY and ED WHITE
The desperate race to corral the coronavirus pandemic is taking on even greater urgency as a burgeoning economic crisis collides with political turmoil.

National

Dog makes 57-mile journey to old home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A dog found its way to her family's old home, one they haven't lived in for nearly two years.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.