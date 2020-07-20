Advertisement

Mich. judge sends Black teen to juvenile detention for not finishing schoolwork

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:47 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. (WDIV/CNN) - The “Free Grace” movement started after a Black teenager from Michigan was sent to juvenile detention for not finishing her schoolwork in what protesters are calling a case of racial discrimination.

Protesters are outraged over the case of a Wylie E. Groves High School student named Grace, saying it’s racial discrimination. They gathered Thursday outside the school then marched to the Oakland County Courts complex.

“I know that if Grace was a 15-year-old white girl, she would not be sitting in juvenile detention right now,” protester Sheri Crawley said.

Grace was on probation in the juvenile justice system for fighting with her mother and stealing. When classes went online, the teen, who has ADHD and receives special education services, didn’t complete her schoolwork, the Detroit Free Press reports. She reportedly struggled with the transition to online learning.

Family Court presiding judge Mary Ellen Brennan declared the 15-year-old had violated her probation by not completing the work and sent her to juvenile detention.

State Rep. Kyra Bolden says all measures should be examined before incarceration, especially with COVID-19 surging across the country.

"Gov. [Gretchen] Whitmer issued an executive order that specifically talked about not incarcerating children during this global pandemic, and this situation does exactly the opposite of that," she said.

Oakland County Executive David Coulter called for Grace’s case to be reviewed, a request that a Family Division judge granted Friday, according to the Detroit Free Press. The hearing is scheduled for Monday morning.

“You’re a young girl with your whole life ahead of you, and I want to make sure that you have every opportunity to succeed. It’s my responsibility and the county’s opportunity to make sure that we’re giving you the appropriate support and resources so that you can be successful in your life. That’s all any of us want,” said Coulter in a message to the teen.

Officials with the Birmingham School District, of which Grove High School is a part, say they had no say in the judge’s order. They held a special meeting Thursday to review Grace’s case and figure out how to help her and others like her.

Copyright 2020 WDIV, Oakland County via CNN. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden eyes GOP supporters while Trump focuses on his base

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES
In the four months since Joe Biden effectively won the Democratic presidential nomination, he has focused on consolidating the party’s divergent and often warring factions.

National

Portland police: Federal agents used gas against protesters

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Portland police early Monday detailed another night of conflict between protesters and federal forces outside the U.S. courthouse in Oregon’s largest city, including a small fire outside the building and tear gas deployed to disperse the crowd.

National

Twitter: Hack hit 130 accounts, company ‘embarrassed’

Updated: 1 hour ago
Twitter says the hack that compromised the accounts of some of its most high-profile users targeted 130 people.

National

GRAPHIC: Navy vet says he asked federal troops in Portland a question before they attacked him

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chris David, a Navy vet, was struck repeatedly by federal law enforcement officers outside the courthouse building.

National

GRAPHIC: Protesting Navy veteran describes being beaten by federal troops in Portland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The man said he asked the federal troops a question before they started attacking him in an incident caught on camera.

Latest News

National

Amber Alert issued in Fla. for 9-year-old boy

Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Morris, 9, was last seen in Holiday, Fla. He is 4′11″ and weighs 95 lbs.

National Politics

Twitter removes Trump campaign video after Linkin Park issues cease-and-desist order

Updated: 1 hours ago
Linkin Park sent a cease-and-desist notice to the Trump campaign for using their music.

Coronavirus

GOP leaders head to White House as coronavirus crisis deepens

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lisa Mascaro
Despite flickers of an economic upswing as states eased stay-at-home orders in May and June, the jobless rate remained at double digits, higher than it ever was in the last decade's Great Recession.

National

GRAPHIC: Protests in Portland continue after unidentified federal officers seen making arrests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Nearly two months of protests against racial inequality and police brutality have followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

National

Kanye West: Harriet Tubman 'never actually freed the slaves'

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
In his first presidential campaign appearance, the rapper wore a bulletproof vest and sounded off on a number of topics, including abortion and the possibility of divorcing Kim Kardashian.