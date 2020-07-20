Advertisement

“Trench Fever” identified among homeless in Denver area

Public health officials in Colorado are investigating at least three cases of a rare condition called trench fever identified among homeless people in the Denver area.
Public health officials in Colorado are investigating at least three cases of a rare condition called trench fever identified among homeless people in the Denver area.(MGN)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (AP) -

Public health officials in Colorado are investigating at least three cases of a rare condition called trench fever identified among homeless people in the Denver area.

Trench fever is transmitted by body lice, and it’s a condition that plagued soldiers during World War I. Trench fever is characterized by relapsing fever, bone pain, headache, nausea, vomiting and malaise. Some of those infected can develop skin lesions or a life-threatening infection of their heart valves.

Outbreaks have occurred in recent years in San Francisco and Seattle homeless camps. Trench fever can be treated with antibiotics and by killing body lice.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Two of three victims identified from fatal July 6 accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
46-year-old Isaac Marshall and 52-year-old Keith Wilson were identified as the two occupants of a Ford Pickup that died in a crash on Hwy 6 in Silt on July 7.

News

Full containment expected in coming days for Meeker area wildfires

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
After weeks of burning near the Piceance Creek, the Fawn Creek, Stewart, and Wolf Fires are near full containment.

Latest News

News

Rifle WWII Veteran Honored as Colorado Centenarian

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Erin Crooks

News

Motorcyclist dies following accident off 30 Road and Orchard

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Colorado State Patrol is looking for witnesses and anyone with information or videos of a motorcycle accident that left one person dead.

News

Porch Pirate strikes again

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Paulina Aguilar
A local woman is trying to protect her daughters private information after her passport was stolen by a porch pirate

News

Bustang Outrider will head to Telluride

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Paulina Aguilar
A new bus route will take passengers on a daily trip from Grand Junction to Telluride.

News

Mesa County hosts 4-H & FFA Auction

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:43 PM MDT
Juniors attend the 2020 Livestock Auction

News

Grand Junction’s first Blue Lives Matter March

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:34 PM MDT
|
By Paulina Aguilar
The Grand Valley gather in Grand Junction to march for Blue Lives Matter, supporting law enforcement