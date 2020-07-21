Advertisement

Dollar Tree, Family Dollar no longer requiring masks in stores

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:56 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have reversed course, as the discount retailers will no longer require customers to wear masks while shopping.

This comes nearly two weeks after Dollar Tree Incorporated, which owns the two chains, announced shoppers, vendors and employees must wear face coverings.

The retailers will still enforce mask-wearing if state or local laws mandate them.

The reversal comes as major national retailers like Walmart, Target and Kroger have decided to make face coverings mandatory.

The CDC encourages people to wear masks and social distance to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Dollar Tree hasn’t said why the change was made.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US accuses Chinese hackers in targeting of COVID-19 research

Updated: moments ago
The Justice Department on Tuesday accused two Chinese hackers of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of trade secrets from companies across the world and more recently targeting firms developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

National

Mother of Seattle CHOP victim files wrongful death claim against city

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Donnitta Sinclair says her son, 19-year-old Lorenzo Sinclair, would be alive today if the city shut down the CHOP zone right away.

National Politics

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, 4 others arrested in $60 million bribery case: source

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others are under arrest in connection with a $61 million federal bribery case, a source close to the investigation told WXIX Tuesday.

National

Mother of CHOP victim files claim against city

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
Mom whose son was killed in the former CHOP zone files a wrongful death claim against Seattle.

Latest News

National

2nd woman gives birth after uterus transplant at Cleveland Clinic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kendall Forward
For most of her life, Michelle thought she would never be able to give birth to her own child after she discovered she didn’t have a uterus.

National

Second woman to have uterus donation and carry her own child gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
For most of her life, Michelle thought she would never be able to give birth to her own child after she discovered she didn’t have a uterus.

National Politics

Esper says US considering troop ‘adjustments’ in South Korea

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ROBERT BURNS
The Pentagon is considering “adjustments” to its military presence in South Korea and around the globe as it shifts from years of countering insurgencies and militants in the greater Middle East to focusing on China, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday.

National

Dollar Tree, Family Dollar no longer mandating masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are no longer requiring masks at stores.

National

Groomer charged after 4 lb. dog suffers deadly injuries

Updated: 1 hours ago
A woman revealed the details Monday night of what happened when a groomer returned her once-healthy dog with new and severe injuries, leading the dog to be euthanized.

Coronavirus

Veteran Houston fire captain dies from COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
The city of Houston is mourning the death of a fire department captain who died in the line of duty from COVID-19.