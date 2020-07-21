HAZMAT crews responding to hemp facility fire in Mack

Mack, Colo. (KKCO)- HAZMAT crews are en route after a hemp facility burned down near Mack on Tuesday morning.

The facility is off of 12 Road and Highway 6. Our crew on scene says the cause of the fire is not yet known, but that the two-story complex was completely destroyed. A cargo container was also destroyed in the fire.

The Lower Valley Fire Protection District is the lead agency that responded, and the Grand Junction HAZMAT team is headed to the scene due to the chemicals that were involved.

We will continue to update this story.

