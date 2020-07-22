9Health covid-19 antibody testing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

9Health’s annual health fair held in the Grand Valley was postponed from April to July this year, but due to covid-19 has since been cancelled.

Instead, the nonprofit has partnered with Quest Diagnostics located in Safeway off of Patterson Rd. and 29 Rd. to provide some of the same services—an appointment is required.

To compensate for the missed fair they currently offer the same services at Quest with the same health fair prices as long as you register with 9Health.

They will be testing for things like covid-19 antibody testing and blood screenings.

“What we’re offering is the quest antibody screenings, which will tell you if you’ve had it in the past,” says Marla Rodriguez, vice president of communications and marketing, 9Health, not to be confused with covid-19 testing.

It takes up to 14 days to develop the antibodies.

They served around 600 people last year at the Fruita Community Center.

