14 new cases confirmed Wednesday in Mesa County, MCPH holds press conference

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) hosted a joint press conference with officials from various local hospitals and health centers on Thursday.

Representatives from St. Mary’s, Community Hospital, Colorado Canyons Hospital, and the VA joined alongside MCPH.

The conference comes a day after Mesa County reported 14 new cases of the virus, the largest single-day tally since the pandemic began. This brings the total reported cases to 215. Nine residents are currently hospitalized, and the county suffered its first death from the virus Tuesday.

