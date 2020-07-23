Advertisement

New study: Hydroxychloroquine doesn’t help COVID patients

Multiple studies have shown the drug not to be helpful against COVID-19.
Multiple studies have shown hydroxychloroquine not to be helpful against COVID-19.
Multiple studies have shown hydroxychloroquine not to be helpful against COVID-19.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:07 PM MDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A new study shows hydroxychloroquine doesn’t benefit COVID patients and could harm them.

Researchers in Brazil studied more than 500 hospitalized patients over a 15-day period.

Some in the group received hydroxychloroquine. Others received it along with the antibiotic azithromycin. The rest received neither drug.

Those taking the two drugs fared no better than those who didn’t. Some of those patients who took hydroxychloroquine and/or azithromycin exhibited elevated liver enzymes and unusual heart rhythms.

The results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

President Donald Trump touted hydroxychloroquine and used it himself as a potential treatment or preventative for coronavirus.

Multiple studies have shown the drug not to be helpful against COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

D-51 releases results for how comfortable staff and parents are about returning to school

Updated: 12 minutes ago
The results from D-51′s survey on how comfortable parents and staff are about kids returning to school have been released.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 recovery can take a few weeks even for young adults

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Recovering from even mild coronavirus infections can take at least two to three weeks, according to U.S. research published Friday.

National

Virus-shadowed Emmy nods could bring surprises, diversity

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By LYNN ELBER
With isolation-forced time on their hands, TV industry members may have been more diligent about searching out potential nominees that otherwise would have been overlooked.

National

Woman attacked in bed by rabid fox in N.C.

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Her 9-year-old beagle Duchess was on the floor when a fox crept through the doggy door and ran into her room.

National

Woman attacked in bed by rabid fox in N.C.

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
A North Carolina woman was attacked by a rabid fox while in her bed.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Extra unemployment aid expires as virus threatens new states

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL, JUSTIN PRITCHARD and DAVE KOLPACK Associated Press
As public health officials warned Friday that the coronavirus posed new risks to parts of the Midwest and South, enhanced federal payments that helped avert financial ruin for millions of unemployed Americans were set to expire — leaving only threadbare safety nets offered by individual states to ca

Coronavirus

Uncertainty in school reopenings as US virus cases hit 4 million

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The late summer back-to-school ritual is upended this year as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the U.S.

News

Amidst outbreak, Glenwood Springs enacts face covering requirement zone

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Glenwood Springs City Council passed in a vote (4-2) a downtown face-covering requirement zone, which orders people within the zone to wear a face-covering at all times.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to breakthrough athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kristin Kasper
President Trump awarded former Congressman and Olympian Jim Ryun The Presidential Medal of Freedom in a Friday ceremony at the White House.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

6 credit card scams and how to avoid them

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Erin Hurd
More than 2.3 million cases of fraud and identity theft were reported in 2019.