Missing red panda mom found safe at Columbus zoo in Ohio

Her name is Kora, and she's missing from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.
Her name is Kora, and she's missing from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:37 AM MDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
(Gray News) - Zoo workers in Columbus say a young red panda that went missing earlier this week has been found safe.

The animal, named Kora, lives at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. She disappeared from her habitat on Tuesday, but zoo officials said on social media Thursday night that two guests found her in a different part of the zoo.

Because of approaching rain clouds, zoo workers tranquilized Kora and brought her in for a medical evaluation. They expect Kora will be reunited with her cubs soon.

Kora recently gave birth to two cubs who are still nursing. They’re being hand fed by zookeepers for now.

The zoo said the red panda was not a threat to the public and that they are gentle creatures that mostly sleep in trees during the day.

