GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Roice-Hurst annual Wine and Whiskers Gala is happening this Friday at the Two Rivers Winery in the Redlands.

The proceeds will go towards basic shelter needs like food, staff and other animal care.

To stay true to their theme, there will of course be animals like puppies and kittens there to celebrate.

People can also purchase a virtual ticket that includes a bottle of wine.

“It means so much and it really is something that brings the community together and we’ve heard a lot of real positive feedback from people who come on an annual basis, who were just so thrilled that they were able to come again,” says Sandy Higgins, multimedia storyteller with Roice-Hurst.

Event tickets include a glass of wine and appetizers.

