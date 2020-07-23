Advertisement

State Parks seeing bigger crowds and revenue

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says annual and day passes have been in high demand at state parks the past few months. With some businesses closed or partially open, Highline Lake has stayed busy.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife says annual and day passes have been in high demand at state parks the past few months. With some businesses closed or partially open, Highline Lake has stayed busy.(Jason Burger)
By (Jason Burger)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:43 PM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says annual and day passes have been in high demand at state parks the past few months. With some businesses closed or partially open, Highline Lake has stayed busy.

Park staff say revenue from May to June is up 46% compared to the same time period last year.

“There are a lot of people that bring their families here just to get away. If you walk through the parking lot, you’ll see Utah, Florida, and Texas license plates,” said Camp Host, Bernie Conrad.

CPW says from January to June this year, annual park pass sales went up by more than 26,000 since 2019, and daily passes are up by 167,000 across the state.

“Upwards of about 30 percent of sales statewide for annual passes,” said department spokesperson, Randy Hampton.

From July of 2019 to June 2020, officials at Highline say the park has seen about $100,000 more in revenue compared to the 2018-2019 year. But with the influx of park visitors, there are some issues.

“A boat might have to wait for someone to come off the lake, so another can go on the lake,” Hampton said.

And there are times when they just have to close the gate to the park altogether.

“We have to stop cars, get people to wait until another person comes out because the parking spaces are full,” Hampton said.

The state parks are self-funded, and they get their funding from the fees they charge, and some from the Colorado lottery, but they’ve had to spend some of that just to keep up.

“Capacity is crazy, and we’ve had to hire more people for some of those temporary park positions just to help with the crowds,” Hampton said.

Rangers say they’re considering putting in a reservation system for daily passes if the large crowds continue.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

D-51 releases results for how comfortable staff and parents are about returning to school

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The results from D-51′s survey on how comfortable parents and staff are about kids returning to school have been released.

News

Amidst outbreak, Glenwood Springs enacts face covering requirement zone

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Glenwood Springs City Council passed in a vote (4-2) a downtown face-covering requirement zone, which orders people within the zone to wear a face-covering at all times.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Grand Junction man missing after going to photograph NEOWISE comet

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Conrad Earnest of Grand Junction was reported missing to the Grand Junction Police Department early on Thursday after last being seen on July 19.

News

Denver area girl missing since July 17

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help to find 14-year-old Brianna Duran, who has been missing since July 17.

Latest News

News

Grand Junction Chick-Fil-A temporarily closing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Chick-fil-a off of Rimrock Avenue will be shutting its doors to the public until an unspecified date according to their Facebook page.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Mesa County has highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
They've had 85 new cases in the last 14 days, which is 40 percent of the overall total—and a good portion of that is coming from the 20 to 49 age group.

News

St. Mary’s Hospital putting $50K grant to good use

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paulina Aguilar
St. Mary's receives a grant to help nurses fight infections like Ebola and COVID-19.

News

New Downtown brewery opens during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paulina Aguilar
Ramblebrine Brewery has decided to open its doors during COVID-19