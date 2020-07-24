Advertisement

Amidst outbreak, Glenwood Springs enacts face covering requirement zone

The Glenwood Springs City Council passed in a vote (4-2) a downtown face-covering requirement zone, which orders people within the zone to wear a face-covering at all times.
The Glenwood Springs City Council passed in a vote (4-2) a downtown face-covering requirement zone, which orders people within the zone to wear a face-covering at all times.(MGN)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

With an increasing case count in Garfield County, Glenwood Springs has taken an additional step further after Governor Polis (D Colorado) ordered a statewide mandate for public indoor spaces.

The Glenwood Springs City Council passed in a vote (4-2) a downtown face-covering requirement zone, which orders people within the zone to wear a face-covering at all times.

The exceptions–sitting down at a restaurant to eat or drink, or for those in commuter traffic. This order does not apply to children aged two and under, and for those who would have impairment due to a preexisting health condition.

The mandatory face covering zone follows the boundaries of the existing smoking ban area.
The mandatory face covering zone follows the boundaries of the existing smoking ban area.(KKCO/ KJCT)

“The ability to maintain social distance, even on a Monday night, in downtown Glenwood Springs right now is difficult. The restaurants and businesses are full and many people are out enjoying the wonderful downtown experience. We need to make sure that this environment is not only fun but safe for residents and tourists alike. This is just one more measure that is intended to keep our citizens healthy, and our economy vibrant and moving forward. Our community cannot put itself at risk for being shutdown again.”

Mayor Jonathan Godes

The county has seen a 62% increase in cases since June 1 and has reported 575 total cases. Garfield County has decided to go away from their variance from the state after they were “put on notice” by Governor Polis to provide a plan to minimize the spread of the virus in the county. They were one of 15 counties in the state that were warned by the Governor.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

D-51 releases results for how comfortable staff and parents are about returning to school

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The results from D-51′s survey on how comfortable parents and staff are about kids returning to school have been released.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Grand Junction man missing after going to photograph NEOWISE comet

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Conrad Earnest of Grand Junction was reported missing to the Grand Junction Police Department early on Thursday after last being seen on July 19.

News

Denver area girl missing since July 17

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help to find 14-year-old Brianna Duran, who has been missing since July 17.

Latest News

News

Grand Junction Chick-Fil-A temporarily closing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Chick-fil-a off of Rimrock Avenue will be shutting its doors to the public until an unspecified date according to their Facebook page.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Mesa County has highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
They've had 85 new cases in the last 14 days, which is 40 percent of the overall total—and a good portion of that is coming from the 20 to 49 age group.

News

St. Mary’s Hospital putting $50K grant to good use

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paulina Aguilar
St. Mary's receives a grant to help nurses fight infections like Ebola and COVID-19.

News

New Downtown brewery opens during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paulina Aguilar
Ramblebrine Brewery has decided to open its doors during COVID-19