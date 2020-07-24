Grand Junction Chick-Fil-A temporarily closing
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:47 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -
The Chick-Fil-A off of Rimrock Avenue will be shutting its doors to the public for the next coming months according to their Facebook page.
The fast-food joint that’s known for its wrap-around lines during the pandemic says they are undergoing a remodel. It is expected to last eight to nine weeks and will feature a second drive-thru.
During the remodel, all of its employees will continue to receive pay.
