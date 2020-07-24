Grand Junction Chick-Fil-A temporarily closing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

The Chick-Fil-A off of Rimrock Avenue will be shutting its doors to the public for the next coming months according to their Facebook page.

The fast-food joint that’s known for its wrap-around lines during the pandemic says they are undergoing a remodel. It is expected to last eight to nine weeks and will feature a second drive-thru.

During the remodel, all of its employees will continue to receive pay.

Thank you so much to our wonderful community! We are serving those that are currently on our lot as we are officially closing at this time. We will keep you updated as we walk through our remodel together! Posted by Chick-fil-A Grand Junction, CO on Thursday, July 23, 2020

