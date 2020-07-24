Advertisement

Grand Junction man missing after going to photograph NEOWISE comet

Conrad Earnest of Grand Junction was reported missing to the Grand Junction Police Department early on Thursday after last being seen on July 19.
Conrad Earnest of Grand Junction was reported missing to the Grand Junction Police Department early on Thursday after last being seen on July 19.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:02 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Earnest was reportedly on his way to photograph the NEOWISE comet and Milkyway when he went missing. He possibly went out on a trail on the Western Slope or in the Moab area. He was driving in a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder, which can be seen in the above photo. The camera he was using is also pictured.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the Grand Junction PD at 970-242-6707.

