Grand Valley pastors unite for racial justice

Local pastors stood in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds today, the amount of time a former Minneapolis Police Officer kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck.
Local pastors stood in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds today, the amount of time a former Minneapolis Police Officer kept his knee on George Floyd's neck.
By Goldene Brown
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:58 PM MDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Eight minutes and 46 seconds. That’s how long over a dozen pastors in the valley, alongside other Christian leaders stood in silence, the amount of time a former Minneapolis Police Officer kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck.

“Today was just a day of confession, a day of listening and silence, and a day to hope that God is up to something to bring about more love and unification,” says Pastor of River City Church Josh McCarty.

The pastor’s said often times many churches don’t speak up or have conversations about racial justice. Now, some are taking a moment of silence to show their solidarity with the black community.

“And we know that our black brother and sisters have often been marginalized and oppressed,” McCarty says.

Those in attendance said they believe everyone should “love their neighbor,” and some wore t-shirts that read “I confess.”

“Many people believe that it’s a battle that it can’t be won, but we have to have faith, we have to have faith that it will be won,” Black Citizens and Friends David Combs says.

“I hope for more conversation, I hope for more coffee shared at the table, food shared,” McCarty says.

And some say no matter what your faith, it comes down to one thing.

“When it’s all boiled back or when the onion is peeled back, it’s a matter of us having faith in one another,” Combs says.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

