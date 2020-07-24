Advertisement

Man found dead on remote hiking trail near Glade Park

Conrad Earnest of Grand Junction was found dead Friday morning on a trail near Miracle Rock. He was last seen on July 19.
By Calvin Corey
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:58 PM MDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Conrad Earnest, of Grand Junction, was found dead on a remote trail near Miracle Rock in the Glade Park area, according to the Mesa County Coroner.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and Mesa County Search and Rescue were called to help locate Earnest in the Glade Park area on Thursday. Crews and friends of the missing man searched into the overnight hours and picked the search up Friday morning.

Earnest’s vehicle was spotted in the Miracle Park campground Friday morning, and his body was found shortly after on the Miracle Rock hiking trail. MCSO says they are investigating it as an unattended death and there is nothing suspicious at this time.

Earnest was last seen on July 19. He was reportedly going out to capture photos of the NEOWISE comet.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

