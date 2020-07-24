Mesa County has highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

The Grand Valley saw its largest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day on Wednesday.

14 people tested positive and of those, five are related.

They've had 85 new cases in the last 14 days, which is 40 percent of the overall total—and a good portion of that is coming from the 20 to 49 age group.

The hospitals around the county say they’ve had time to get prepared for a surge if it does happen.

“We are safe in our hospitals, all of our hospitals are taking patients, we—we have COVID patients that are safely quarantined away from the rest of the patients in the hospital. They have their own unit—they have their own staff,” says Bryan Johnson, the President at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Community Hospital has had a total of three positive cases, but say they’re just happy they’ve been able to keep staff without any lay-offs.

On Thursday, the county reported seven new cases, bringing the running total of cases to 222.

