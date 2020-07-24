Advertisement

New Downtown brewery opens during pandemic

New Brewery in Downtown GJ
New Brewery in Downtown GJ(KKCO/KJCT)
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:22 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

A brand new brewery is opening in Downtown Grand Junction this weekend in the middle of a pandemic! Several bars and restaurants have closed down permanently in Colorado, but the co-founders of Ramblebine Brewery are confident they will stay a float.

Ramblebine Brewery is seven years in the making. It was set to open in May but just like others, it was delayed six weeks.

“It progressed from a hobby to something that we realized that we just wanted to do for the rest of our lives and share our passion and our excitement of craft beer with the rest of the world,” says Co-Founder, Rob James.

As of July 8, 12 Colorado breweries have closed their doors for good. But James says he and his partner had enough time to prepare for emergencies.

“In a global pandemic, if the worst thing that happens is our opening is delayed for a couple months, we’re very fortunate. One of the things we’ve been able to do over that time period is secure the capital not just to build the building, but to be able to weather a storm. It’s certainly helped that we weren’t open before the pandemic hit. We’ve been able to hold our operating capital and not have to spend it,” says James. “We talked about that a lot. What it comes down to for us was the beer told us when we were ready. We knew we wanted to have at least six beers on tap ready to go for opening. As soon as we had that, we were in a comfortable position to say okay we’re going to open.”

The new brewery has been able to help those in need of a job.

“Our goal is to keep all the people employed that we have employed. We don’t know what’s going to happen in a month or two months, but we didn’t hire a staff just to turn around and lay them off in a couple of weeks.”

Masks will be required until you are seated and will operate at 50% capacity. Their Grand Opening is Friday, July 23 at 11:00 am. Per the governor’s order, bars will pour until 10:00 pm.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

D-51 releases results for how comfortable staff and parents are about returning to school

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The results from D-51′s survey on how comfortable parents and staff are about kids returning to school have been released.

News

Amidst outbreak, Glenwood Springs enacts face covering requirement zone

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Glenwood Springs City Council passed in a vote (4-2) a downtown face-covering requirement zone, which orders people within the zone to wear a face-covering at all times.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Grand Junction man missing after going to photograph NEOWISE comet

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Conrad Earnest of Grand Junction was reported missing to the Grand Junction Police Department early on Thursday after last being seen on July 19.

News

Denver area girl missing since July 17

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help to find 14-year-old Brianna Duran, who has been missing since July 17.

Latest News

News

Grand Junction Chick-Fil-A temporarily closing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Chick-fil-a off of Rimrock Avenue will be shutting its doors to the public until an unspecified date according to their Facebook page.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Mesa County has highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
They've had 85 new cases in the last 14 days, which is 40 percent of the overall total—and a good portion of that is coming from the 20 to 49 age group.

News

St. Mary’s Hospital putting $50K grant to good use

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paulina Aguilar
St. Mary's receives a grant to help nurses fight infections like Ebola and COVID-19.