New EV charging station at Las Colonias Park

It is a level two dual-port charger.
It is a level two dual-port charger.
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:50 PM MDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Another EV charging station has just earned a spot in Grand Junction.

It's located at the Las Colonias business park and the mayor was there to do the honors of the first plug.

There are about 25 located in Grand Junction.

Colorado Energy Office grants have funded each station along with funds the city matches.

The chargers are meant for tourists, locals, and visitors of the Las Colonias Park.

“I think it’s just such a bright and shiny place, and it just says our city council is looking for the future, our staff is bringing projects, we’re bringing projects—we’re challenging each other,” says Duke Wortmann, mayor of Grand Junction.



They are free for the public to use within a specific time limit.

