No need to worry, ‘Paw Patrol’ has not been canceled

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:04 PM MDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
(Gray News) - White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany missed the mark Friday when she said the preschool animated series “Paw Patrol” had been pulled off the air.

Nick Jr., the network that runs the popular children’s show, said that’s news to them.

“‘Paw Patrol’ is not canceled,” Nick Jr. tweeted.

The folks at “Paw Patrol” chimed in, too.

“No need to worry,” the show tweeted. “‘Paw Patrol’ is not canceled.”

At a White House briefing, McEnany was talking about President Trump’s efforts to reduce violence in America’s cities when she pivoted to the portrayal of law enforcement in the media.

“He’s ... appalled by cancel culture and cancel culture specifically as it pertains to cops. We saw a few weeks ago that “Paw Patrol,” a cartoon show about cops, was canceled,” she said.

McEnany also mentioned other shows that had been canceled like “Cops” and “Live PD,” but was wrong on the children’s show.

