GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help to find 14-year-old Brianna Duran, who has been missing since July 17.

Duran, of Englewood, Colorado, is Hispanic, is 5′1″, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911 or call 1-800-843-5678.

