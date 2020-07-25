Advertisement

China accuses US of improperly entering Houston consulate

By JOE McDONALD Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:53 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign ministry complained Saturday that American law enforcement officials improperly entered its consulate in Houston, which was ordered to close in an escalating diplomatic feud.

The ministry gave no details, but U.S. federal agents checked the consulate's doors and a locksmith was seen working on a lock Friday after Chinese diplomats left ahead of a 4 p.m. deadline to close.

U.S.-Chinese relations have plunged to their lowest level in decades amid conflicts over trade, technology, Hong Kong, spying accusations and complaints of abuses against Chinese Muslims.

The Trump administration ordered the Houston consulate closed this week, saying Chinese agents tried to steal medical and other research in Texas. Beijing responded by ordering Washington to close its consulate in the southwest Chinese city of Chengdu.

“As for the U.S. side’s forcible entry into the premises of the Chinese Consulate General in Houston, China expresses strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition,” said a foreign ministry statement. “China will make a proper and necessary response to this.”

The statement said that the Houston consulate was Chinese property, and that under diplomatic treaties American officials had no right to enter.

In Chengdu, spectators snapped photos outside the U.S. Consulate on Saturday as police in T-shirts and surgical masks stood on the sidewalk and the closed-off street in front of the walled compound.

A bus drove into the compound, but spectators saw few other signs of action.

On Friday, a man was detained by police after he set off firecrackers outside the consulate at about 7 p.m., Chengdu police said on their social media account. It said the man was given a warning.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Amid virus, uncertainty, parents decide how to school kids

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By TAMMY WEBBER and STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press
Joshua Claybourn is leaning toward sending his kindergarten daughter to in-person classes at a private school next month. Holly Davis’ sixth-grade daughter will learn online, though the family has not yet decided what to do for school for a teenage daughter who requires special accommodations for hearing problems and dyslexia and another who’s starting college.

National

Regis Philbin dies at 88

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
TV host Regis Philbin has died at age 88.

News

CDOT warns for summer storms

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Paulina Aguilar
Potential stormy weather can cause rock fall and mudslides

News

Annual Women’s Triple play carries on during COVID-19

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Paulina Aguilar
Women gather for 54-holes on the green to raise money for domestic violence

National

Hanna nears landfall in Texas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Rain and wind in Port Mansfield, Texas as Hurricane Hanna approaches

Latest News

National

Bolsonaro meets with supporters after testing negative

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Bolsonaro greets supporters wearing a mask, but not socially distancing just hours after saying he tested negative.

National

TV host Regis Philbin dies at 88

Updated: 2 hours ago
Longtime television host Regis Philbin died Friday at the age of 88, People magazine reports, citing a statement from his family.

National

Virus-weary Texas braces for Hurricane Hanna’s arrival

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tropical Storm Hanna is close to hurricane strength as the system moves toward the Texas coast. A Saturday morning update from the National Hurricane Center says Hanna's maximum sustained winds have increased to 70 mph.

National

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DANIEL CARVALHO Associated Press
The 65-year-old leader didn’t say when he did the new test. On Wednesday, he had tested positive for the third time.

National

Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green dies at 73

Updated: 5 hours ago
Green also made a mark as a composer, with “Albatross,” and as a songwriter, with “Oh Well” and “Black Magic Woman.”