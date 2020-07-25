Advertisement

Got seeds you didn’t ask for? Don’t plant them; report them.

Photos of seeds sent to Virginians unsolicited/VDACS
Photos of seeds sent to Virginians unsolicited/VDACS(Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:55 PM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has issued a warning about seeds that could be dangerous to the environment.

VDACS said some Virginia residents have received packages they didn’t order, containing seeds that appear to have originated from China. It’s not clear what types of seeds are in the packages, but they could be invasive plant species, according to VDACS. The packages were sent by mail and may have Chinese writing on them.

People who receive the seeds are urged not to plant them. VDACS encourages anyone who receives unsolicited seeds in the mail to contact the Office of Plant Industry Services (OPIS) at 804-786-3515 or through the ReportAPest@vdacs.virginia.gov email, especially if they appear to come from China.

According to a statement from VDACS, “Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops. Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CDOT warns for summer storms

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Paulina Aguilar
Potential stormy weather can cause rock fall and mudslides

News

Annual Women’s Triple play carries on during COVID-19

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Paulina Aguilar
Women gather for 54-holes on the green to raise money for domestic violence

News

Local 18-year old makes the Top 15 to make all her dreams come true

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Paulina Aguilar
Alexis Watson needs the public's help to win a contest and make her dreams come true

News

Habitat for Humanity builds its 81st home

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Paulina Aguilar
The Evans Family receives the keys to their very first home from the Habitat for Humanity

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

Latest News

News

Retired K-9 battling brain tumor receives community support

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
A retired k-nine is battling a brain tumor and the community is fundraising for his treatment.

News

‘Grand Valley Task Force’ forms to fight systemic inequalities in Mesa County

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
"This came together after a number of people in the community who represent diverse voices, basically said, look, we have some issues and we need to address them,” says Grand Valley Task Force member, Anna Stout.

News

Man found dead on remote hiking trail near Glade Park

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday, a man was found dead on a remote trail near Miracle Rock in the Glade Park area.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Grand Valley pastors unite for racial justice

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
8 minutes and 46 seconds. That’s how long over a dozen pastors in the valley, alongside other Christian leaders stood in silence, the amount of time a former Minneapolis Police Officer kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck.